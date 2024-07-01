Suns Land Another Duke Basketball Champ, Oldest Active NBA Blue Devil
Mason Plumlee and Grayson Allen are the only two four-year Duke basketball players currently in the NBA. Each won a national championship with the Blue Devils as a freshman: Plumlee in 2010 and Allen in 2015.
Now, they have something else in common. They're set to be Phoenix Suns teammates next season.
On Sunday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Plumlee, a free agent this summer following a year and a half with the sixth franchise of the big man's 11-year pro career in the Los Angeles Clippers, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Suns.
Allen is fresh off a career-best campaign in his first year on the Phoenix payroll. The 28-year-old guard, the No. 21 overall draft pick in 2018, averaged 13.5 points as a full-time starter, leading the league with his 46.1 shooting percentage beyond the arc and earning a four-year, $70 million contract extension in April.
Meanwhile, Plumlee, who heard his name No. 22 overall at the 2013 NBA Draft, posted a career-low 5.3 points and 14.7 minutes per game, along with 5.1 rebounds, in what was primarily a reserve role for the 2023-24 Clippers.
The 34-year-old Mason Plumlee, a few months older than recently waived Charlotte Hornets guard and former Duke basketball teammate Seth Curry, has been the oldest active NBA Blue Devil since JJ Redick, now head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, retired from playing in 2021.