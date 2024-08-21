Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Five-Star Finalizes Date to Visit Blue Devils

The Duke basketball program's current pair of former Paul VI Catholic talents should come in handy the last weekend of September.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Considering two Paul VI Catholic (Va.) products are on the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster in freshmen Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II, not to mention recent Blue Devil guards Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels, one would think Jon Scheyer and his staff stand a good shot at landing another in top-tier guard Jordan Smith Jr.

Smith, No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, remains one of only three high school juniors boasting a Duke basketball offer.

Last month, there were reports that he would check out the Blue Devils in mid-September. This week, though Smith told several outlets that his unofficial visit to Duke is slated to begin on Sept. 28.

And on Wednesday, he informed League Ready that Duke, Michigan State, Louisville, and Kansas are the suitors he's been hearing from the most of late.

Thus far, the trip to Durham is the only scheduled visit that Smith has reported — another positive sign for the Blue Devils, albeit at a relatively juncture in the cycle.

As for what Jordan Smith Jr. has to offer on the court, Rivals' Rob Cassidy recently argued that the 6-foot-3, 195-pound five-star, who has already racked up well over a dozen offers in his recruitment, could climb as high as No. 1 in the rankings before it's all said and done:

"At Peach Jam, Smith showcased a dynamic, versatile and explosive offensive game that included impressive shot creation, through-contact finishes as well as a disruptive defensive presence. With no sure thing at the top of the 2026 rankings, Smith is making a compelling case."

Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star forward Miikka Muurinen and St. John Bosco Prep (Ariz.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. — the top-ranked 2026 recruit, for now — are the other two early 2026 Duke basketball targets.

