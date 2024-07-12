Duke Basketball Has 'Absolute Killer' in In-State Newcomer
McDonald's All-American wing Isaiah Evans, who arrived in Durham this summer at No. 15 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, exhibited his off-the-charts competitive flair and scoring prowess in leading his North Meck High School (N.C.) to a few upset wins en route a state title back in the spring. The Duke basketball rookie, similar in build and abilities to former Blue Devil one-and-done sensation Brandon Ingram, has looked sharp in scrimmage highlights this summer.
And Evans recently impressed some NBA scouts as one of 14 college players at the Jayson Tatum Elite Forward Camp in Las Vegas.
"[Isaiah Evans] was an absolute killer during constraint-based isolation drills at the Tatum Elite Camp," DraftExpress director of scouting Jon Chepkevich noted this week about the 6-foot-6, 175-pound five-star from Huntersville, N.C. "Knocked down contested shots as you might expect, but more notably brought a ton of fire, fight, and pride defensively."
Every piece to the projected 2024-25 Duke basketball rotation, which could include double-digit weapons in what will be the third season of the Jon Scheyer era, stands 6-foot-5 or taller. Plus, many of those Blue Devils are long-limbed athletes with the potential to routinely give opponents headaches as aggressive defenders.
It appears that Isaiah Evans, part of the nation's top-ranked, six-deep freshman class, is no exception.