Duke Basketball: First 2024-25 Blue Devil Scrimmage Highlights
Just a few days after all of the 2024-25 Duke basketball players arrived in Durham for summer workouts, the program is already posting highlights from intrasquad scrimmage action in the Blue Devils' practice facility.
One at a time on Wednesday, clips of each player doing various drills in their Duke basketball practice jerseys surfaced on social media. Then, on Thursday afternoon, the official account of the Blue Devils teased scrimmage footage via this question to its followers: "Post any scrimmage or highlights or no?"
Yes, indeed. A day later, this six-minute reel appeared:
It's not a lot to go on in terms of envisioning potential lineups, except that Duke has countless combinations. But with still four-plus months to go until the team tips off its regular season at home against Maine on Nov. 4, any evidence of hoops in Durham is welcomed by Duke basketball fanatics right now.
The 2024-25 Blue Devils, Jon Scheyer's third squad since assuming the reins following Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski's retirement, feature the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, a six-deep collection highlighted by the No. 1 overall incoming college rookie in five-star forward Cooper Flagg.
Plus, the group enjoys a pair of returning guards with starting experience in Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, along with four transfer additions, including three who figure to earn a spot in the regular rotation.
Most national analysts project next season's Duke team, arguably Scheyer's most deeply talented bunch as head coach, to begin the season among the top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll.