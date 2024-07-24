Where Duke Basketball Stands in Jalen Haralson Sweepstakes
La Lumiere School (Ind.) five-star Jalen Haralson has been at or near the top of Jon Scheyer's wishlist since the 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing landed an offer from the Duke basketball head coach back in July 2023. And in March, he included the Blue Devils among his nine finalists, along with Kansas, Gonzaga, Auburn, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Notre Dame, and Missouri.
ALSO READ: Potential Blue Devil Target Ace Flagg Announces Transfer
His recruitment has been relatively quiet for long stretches.
Plus, it's worth noting that Haralson, No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, recently scheduled three official visits for his senior year with no mention of any slated trips to Durham to check out the Blue Devils in person. His locked-in plans begin with Indiana on Aug. 31, and he'll then head to Notre Dame and Michigan State the next two weekends.
Initial visit plans aside, though, it sounds like Scheyer and his cohorts remain squarely in the mix.
Jalen Haralson recently informed Zagsblog's Sam Lance that he's in the process of adding to his fall calendar with official visits to Duke, Kansas, Gonzaga, and Purdue.
Moreover, the 17-year-old versatile talent dished out high praise for the 36-year-old Scheyer, now entering his third season since succeeding Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, and pointed out that he hasn't forgotten the fact the Blue Devils prioritized him early in the cycle.
"They hit me up a lot," Haralson explained to Lance about Duke basketball's steady pursuit, "and the whole staff is recruiting me. So, I feel like they are one of the most involved schools in my top nine...
"[Scheyer] is a young coach, so he’s going to be there for a long time. He's doing a great job. It’s not easy filling in for Coach K. But I feel like he's done it to the best of his ability. And he's a great guy too. It's fun talking basketball with him. I'm one of the first players in the 2025 class he offered. So, that's special."
He could announce a winner in time for the early signing period in November. However, Haralson said he won't rush his decision.
Duke basketball's 2025 commitment list remains blank.