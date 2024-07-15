Duke Basketball Officially Joins Heated Recruiting Battle
Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard Braylon Mullins is a springy sharpshooter and instinctive playmaker who boosted his stock considerably this past spring and into the summer, picking up several blueblood offers along the way. That list now includes the Duke basketball program.
ALSO READ: Duke Head Coach Crosses Paths With Dan Hurley in Huge Race
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star announced on social media that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, who recently watched Mullins shine for Indiana Elite in 3SSB Circuit grassroots action, extended an offer to him during their chat on Sunday evening:
Mullins ranks No. 74 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, up 34 spots since early June. And he's in line for another considerable jump, as he climbed 69 notches last week to No. 23 overall in the eyes of 247Sports alone.
Hours before revealing his offer from the Blue Devils, Braylon Mullins told On3's Joe Tipton that he's already locked in eight official visits for his senior year of high school. His most active suitors include UNC, Kentucky, UConn, Kansas, Arkansas, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan, and Tennessee.
But it appears Scheyer and his gang may have entered the fray just in time to potentially land in the "top eight or nine" that he plans to name soon.
Duke basketball's 2025 offer sheet has grown to 13 names. The Blue Devils continue to pursue most of those targets.
For now, though, the staff in Durham is still awaiting its first commit in the cycle.