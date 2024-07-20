Duke Basketball One-And-Done Goes Nuclear in Las Vegas
Following a one-and-done Duke basketball campaign in 2020-21, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound DJ Steward went undrafted. He has still never played for an NBA team during the regular season.
ALSO READ: JJ Redick Adds Fellow Duke Legend to Lakers Staff
But the former five-star recruit has been making strides from one season to the next in the G League, often posting eye-popping numbers in the points column. Last season, he averaged 19.4 points per outing for the Maine Celtics.
And on Friday night, playing for the Chicago Bulls while on an Exhibit 10 deal at the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, Steward once again displayed the degree of net-torching he's capable of reaching against NBA players and other hopefuls.
The 22-year-old from Chicago fueled the Bulls' 103-99 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks, tallying a game-high 37 points by shooting 11-for-19 from the field, 8-for-14 from downtown, and 7-for-7 at the line. Steward added three rebounds and seven assists, albeit with six turnovers across his 32 minutes on the floor.
DJ Steward and the Chicago Bulls (2-2) did not reach the four-team playoffs in Vegas. However, all 26 squads that fell short of the semifinals now get to play a consolation fifth game. The Bulls face the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) in their Summer League finale at 7 p.m. ET Saturday (NBA TV).
If Steward manages to catch fire again, well, it'd just be another significant step toward potentially one day seeing action in an NBA regular season game.