Duke Basketball One-And-Done Triggers More Trade Chatter
At the moment, former Duke basketball stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are still on tap to be teammates for a sixth straight season with the New Orleans Pelicans. But recent activity by the 27-year-old Ingram on social media sure looks like a strong hint that he may be playing elsewhere in what will be his ninth campaign as a pro.
Late last week, after reports of Pelicans' interest in trading the silky forward for months, the following video appeared on Ingram's Instagram Story:
The clip includes this message from a motivational speaker:
"You cannot stay in environments where people don't know the true value of you. If you stay in environments where people don't recognize the value of you, you will shrink your gift to the size of what they can stand."
New Orleans Pelicans On SI's Evan Massey broke down where things appear to stand between Ingram and the franchise that secured his talents from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team trade in July 2019:
"Brandon Ingram has been mentioned in a ton of different trade rumors this offseason. However, with the season coming up quickly, the New Orleans Pelicans have not made a move involving him just yet. That being said, it seems very unlikely that the two sides will be able to work out an extension. A trade still seems very possible late in the offseason. If they don't move him before the regular season gets underway, he will be a very hot commodity ahead of the NBA trade deadline."
Last season, Brandon Ingram, drafted No. 2 overall back in 2016 following his one-and-done Duke basketball campaign, recorded a 20.8 scoring average. That was second only to Zion Williamson's 22.9 points per outing for a New Orleans squad that finished 49-33 in the regular season and ensured the franchise reached the NBA Playoffs for only the second time in the past six years.
Ingram added 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 49.2 percent from the field across 64 appearances in the regular season.