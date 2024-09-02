Pelicans Star Brandon Ingram's Social Media Post Sparks Trade Rumors
Brandon Ingram has been mentioned in a ton of different trade rumors this offseason. However, with the season coming up quickly, the New Orleans Pelicans have not made a move involving him just yet.
That being said, it seems very unlikely that the two sides will be able to work out an extension. A trade still seems very possible late in the offseason. If they don't move him before the regular season gets underway, he will be a very hot commodity ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
While things have been quiet on the Ingram front so far this offseason, that has now changed.
Ingram took to his social media and made a post that has instantly started trade speculation.
He posted a video, that starts with these words:
"You cannot stay in environments where people don't know the true value of you. If you stay in environments where people don't recognize the value of you, you will shrink your gift to the size of what they can stand."
Here is the full video for you to watch for yourself:
Granted, he may not be thinking of his situation with the Pelicans when making this post, but it's reasonable to think it could be just that.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with New Orleans, Ingram had yet another big year. He played in 64 games, averaging 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. In addition to those averages, he shot 49.2 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from the three-point line.
At just 26 years old, Ingram has the talent and potential to become a centerpiece for whoever acquires him.
That could lead to a young team looking to make a big jump to get aggressive to acquire him. A fringe contender could also come in to acquire him with the hope of pushing themselves into NBA Finals contention.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what the outcome of this situation ends up being.
There are quite a few teams around the league who would make sense as a trade suitor for Ingram. However, acquiring him will come with a big-time extension and the Pelicans won't just give him away.
Things could start heating up in the near future, especially if this post actually is about New Orleans and how he feels about the franchise.