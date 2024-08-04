Duke Basketball Rookie Set to Rejoin Teammates Following Loss
Khaman Maluach's time in France came to an end on Saturday. Duke basketball's 7-foot-2, 250-pound five-star newcomer and South Sudan (1-2) fell to Serbia (2-1), 96-85, thus coming up short of the knockout stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
ALSO READ: One Explanation for No Duke Commits on 2025 Recruiting Trail
As was the case in South Sudan's previous two outings, the 17-year-old Maluach saw limited action off the bench. He played five minutes against Serbia, grabbing two rebounds while attempting no field goals or free throws.
Maluach averaged 0.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.4 minutes per contest. It was his home country's Olympic debut, thanks in large part to the efforts of the South Sudan Basketball Federation president in former Duke basketball one-and-done Luol Deng.
Now, the NBA Academy Africa product, who arrived in Durham earlier this summer at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, will return to campus and rejoin his Blue Devil teammates, including five fellow heralded freshmen. They are gearing up for the start of the fall semester and the third Duke basketball season of the Jon Scheyer era.
Back in Paris, though, two former Blue Devils continue their quests for gold as they prepare for quarterfinal action.
Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico on Saturday, will look to build on his best outing yet at the 2024 Olympics when Team USA faces Brazil at 3:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.
First, Canada and its Olympic MVP candidate out of Duke, RJ Barrett, square off against France at noon Tuesday.
The undefeated Canadians and Americans are on opposite sides of the bracket. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if both reach the gold medal game next Saturday.