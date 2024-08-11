Positive Sign for Duke Basketball in Huge Recruiting Race
At the end of this month, Highland School (Va.) forward and longtime Duke basketball offer holder Nate Ament will be in Lexington for an official visit with Kentucky. A few weeks later, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star will check out Virginia. But on Friday, he informed Zagsblog's Charlie Parent that he is also "looking forward to visits" with Duke, UNC, and UConn.
Ament, a smooth stretch-four prospect who ranks No. 13 overall and No. 1 among Virginians on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has already been in Durham once. Last September, he attended a Duke football game while on an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils. And he left with an offer from Jon Scheyer in tow.
"The name, of course, and players they've had there," Ament noted to Parent in regard to what's appealing about the Duke basketball program. "They're a versatile offense, a fluid offense. They've sent a lot of kids to the NBA, and it's a good program to look at."
For now, the coveted talent — consider only bonafide bluebloods or recent national champions appear in his reported visit plans — has not named finalists in his recruitment. And no notable insiders have entered an official prediction.
As for a decision timeline, it sounds like there isn't one just yet.
"Not really," Nate Ament recently told League Ready. "I'm just taking it slow."