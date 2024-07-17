Duke Basketball Product Receives Well-Deserved Contract Extension
On Wednesday, Pitt basketball announced that Duke basketball alum Jeff Capel is now signed on as head coach of the Panthers through at least the 2029-30 campaign. The 49-year-old from Fayetteville, N.C., agreed to a three-year contract extension.
Capel, 97-92 since leaving now-retired Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski's staff in 2018 to accept the Pitt job, won ACC Coach of the Year in 2023 and finished runner-up in that race behind UNC's Hubert Davis last season. His Panthers, who posted a 22-11 overall record in 2023-24 but fell short of an NCAA Tournament bid, have a combined 26-14 record in conference play over the past two years.
"Brick-by-brick, he built a rock-solid foundation that has Pitt basketball poised for a championship future," Panthers athletic director Heather Lyke said in the press release. "Jeff is an outstanding leader well beyond the court, and we are highly fortunate to have him representing the University of Pittsburgh."
Following four seasons as a starter in the Blue Devil backcourt, Jeff Capel played a few seasons professionally before tipping off his coaching career as an assistant under his father, the late Jeff Capel II, at Old Dominion during the 2000-01 season.
He then joined the staff at VCU and became the head coach there in 2002.
Four years later, Capel headed to Oklahoma. He remained at the helm there until parting ways in 2011 and returning to the Duke basketball program.