Former Duke Basketball Star Makes Statement in Summer League

The Utah Jazz are now seeing more of what two-year Duke basketball leading scorer Kyle Filipowski is capable of on the court.

Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski
Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
All of a sudden, it looks as though Utah Jazz rookie forward Kyle Filipowski, who slid to the NBA Draft's second round at No. 32 overall despite his All-American Duke basketball sophomore campaign, is kicking into high gear at the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.

It took the 7-footer several outings to find his footing in an NBA jersey, especially during Utah's Summer League tune-up in Salt Lake City last week. But he was notably productive and efficient in an 86-76 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Filipowski, the first to announce a commitment to Jon Scheyer as a head coach and eventual team leader in points and rebounds across the first two seasons of the powerhouse program's post-Mike Krzyzewski era, finally posted a stat line for the Jazz that better resembles those he recorded for the Blue Devils.

Building on his 13-point, five-rebound performance in Monday's 82-70 loss to the Sacramento Kings, the 20-year-old delivered 20 points and seven boards against the Raptors, adding a pair of assists, a game-high three steals, and one block in 26 minutes as a starter. He shot 9-for-16 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep, and 0-for-1 at the foul line.

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz (2-1) next face one of only three 3-0 teams at this juncture in the Los Angeles Clippers. That matchup tips off at 10 p.m. ET Thursday (NBA TV).

