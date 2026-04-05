Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 5

The tanking Utah Jazz have dropped eight games in a row and now have the worst record in the Western Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup with the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC is 61-16 in the 2025-26 season, and it’s won four games in a row to keep the San Antonio Spurs (No. 2 in the West) at bay. The Thunder are looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in conference for the third straight season, and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the way for them, averaging over 30 points per game for the fourth season in a row.

Oddsmakers have set this as the most lopsided spread on Sunday, with the Thunder favored by over 20 points. OKC has been dominant at home, going 33-6 in 39 games to date.

Can it cover this massive number against a makeshift Utah roster?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s divisional matchup.

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +21.5 (-110)

Thunder -21.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jazz: +1500

Thunder: -3600

Total

239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), KJZZ

Jazz record: 21-57

Thunder record: 61-16

Jazz vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Isaiah Collier -- out

Keyonte George -- out

Jusuf Nurkic -- out

Jaren Jackson Jr. -- out

Blake Hinson -- out

Elijah Harkless -- out

Lauri Markkanen -- out

Walker Kessler -- out

Thunder Injury Report

Thomas Sorber -- out

Jazz vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Chet Holmgren OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-130)

In his last two meetings with the Jazz, All-Star Chet Holmgren has 12 and nine rebounds while averaging 8.8 per game for the entire 2025-26 season.

The Thunder star should be able to take advantage of a Jazz team that ranks 20th in rebound percentage and 24th in opponent rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season. Holmgren has nine or more boards in seven of his last 10 games, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Oklahoma City has had no problem scoring on this terrible Utah defense this season, putting up 144, 131 and 129 points in three games.

I don’t love the idea of laying 20-plus points with any team, so I’m going to take the Thunder to clear this team total on April 5.

The Jazz rank:

30th in opponent points per game

29th in defensive rating

27th in opponent 3-point percentage

30th in opponent assists per game

28th in opponent field goal percentage

The Thunder still have a ton to play for as they attempt to lock up the No. 1 seed in the West, and they should be able to score at will against this defense. The Jazz are allowing over 125 points per game, so OKC reaching 131 points is extremely reasonable on Sunday.

Pick: Thunder Team Total OVER 130.5 Points (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.