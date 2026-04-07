Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans each enter tonight’s game on long losing streaks.

Utah has lost nine in a row after beating the Jazz, while New Orleans has an eight-game losing streak following three straight wins and a 5-1 stretch.

The Pelicans have dominated the Jazz in recent years, winning seven straight against Utah, including two in February.

The oddsmakers have the Pelicans as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +11.5 (-108)

Pelicans -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Jazz +425

Pelicans -575

Total

242.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 7

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, GCSEN

Jazz record: 21-58

Pelicans record: 25-54

Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Ace Bailey – Questionable

Isaiah Collier – Out

Kyle Filipowski – Questionable

Keyonte George – Out

Elijah Harkless – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Walker Kessler – Out

Lauri Markkanen – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Pelicans Injury Report

Karlo Matkovic – Questionable

Bryce McGowens – Out

Trey Murphy III – Out

Dejounte Murray – Questionable

Jazz vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Saddiq Bey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (+132)

I’m always drawn to this prop for some reason, so why not run it back tonight against an awful Utah squad.

Bey is averaging 2.1 3s on 5.7 attempts per game. However, that’s gone up recently.

The Pelicans forward has averaged 3.3 3s on 6.5 attempts in his last 10 games, going OVER 2.5 3-pointers in nine of those 10 contests. He went 8-of-17 from deep in the two games in Utah in February as well.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

I can only look to the Pelicans in tonight’s game. The Jazz are truly one of the worst teams in the league, failing to cover +18.5 and +24.5 in their last two games.

While the Pelicans are nowhere near the level of the Rockets or Thunder, they can hold their own, especially at home. They beat the Jazz by 11 and 10 on the road, so home-court advantage should give them the extra few points they need to cover this -11.5 spread.

Pick: Pelicans -11.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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