Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7
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The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans each enter tonight’s game on long losing streaks.
Utah has lost nine in a row after beating the Jazz, while New Orleans has an eight-game losing streak following three straight wins and a 5-1 stretch.
The Pelicans have dominated the Jazz in recent years, winning seven straight against Utah, including two in February.
The oddsmakers have the Pelicans as home favorites at the best betting sites on
Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jazz +11.5 (-108)
- Pelicans -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jazz +425
- Pelicans -575
Total
- 242.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, GCSEN
- Jazz record: 21-58
- Pelicans record: 25-54
Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Ace Bailey – Questionable
- Isaiah Collier – Out
- Kyle Filipowski – Questionable
- Keyonte George – Out
- Elijah Harkless – Out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out
- Walker Kessler – Out
- Lauri Markkanen – Out
- Jusuf Nurkic – Out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Karlo Matkovic – Questionable
- Bryce McGowens – Out
- Trey Murphy III – Out
- Dejounte Murray – Questionable
Jazz vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Saddiq Bey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (+132)
I’m always drawn to this prop for some reason, so why not run it back tonight against an awful Utah squad.
Bey is averaging 2.1 3s on 5.7 attempts per game. However, that’s gone up recently.
The Pelicans forward has averaged 3.3 3s on 6.5 attempts in his last 10 games, going OVER 2.5 3-pointers in nine of those 10 contests. He went 8-of-17 from deep in the two games in Utah in February as well.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
I can only look to the Pelicans in tonight’s game. The Jazz are truly one of the worst teams in the league, failing to cover +18.5 and +24.5 in their last two games.
While the Pelicans are nowhere near the level of the Rockets or Thunder, they can hold their own, especially at home. They beat the Jazz by 11 and 10 on the road, so home-court advantage should give them the extra few points they need to cover this -11.5 spread.
Pick: Pelicans -11.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop