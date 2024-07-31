Five-Star Duke Basketball Target Reveals Top Contenders
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer extended an offer to Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson just over a year ago. Although the Blue Devils have yet to host the 6-foot-9, 205-pound versatile five-star, they appear to have remained in pursuit.
And on Tuesday night, Wilson named a top 12 and included Duke. The other 11 still in contention, down from the more than two dozen suitors who entered the race at some juncture, are UNC, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Oregon, Georgia Tech, and UCF, he told On3's Joe Tipton.
Wilson, who ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and starred alongside twin 2025 Duke targets Cameron and Cayden Boozer in powering Nightrydas Elite to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam title earlier this month, has confirmed dates of two official visits for his senior year: to Alabama the first weekend of September and to Kentucky the following weekend.
However, he's hinted at a Duke basketball visit on several occasions.
In fact, Zagsblog recently reported that Wilson also plans to check out the Blue Devils in person at some point this fall, in addition to Arkansas, Tennessee, Oregon, and Georgia Tech.
A dozen other 2025 recruits — all still undecided in their recruitments — have reported offers from Scheyer & Co.