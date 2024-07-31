Big Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect 'Definitely Going to College'
Reports of Duke basketball interest in Mouhammed Sylla are roughly a week old. Nevertheless, it sounds like Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils might've been among a recent wave of new suitors as the 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man from Senegal ponders which school he'll attend next year.
"I am definitely going to go to college," Sylla, who suited up for NBA Academy Latin America as a junior last season, told On3's Jamie Shaw after exhibiting his budding post game in front of a long list of high-profile coaches at the NCAA College Basketball Academy in Rock Hill, S.C., last week. "My coach tells me I have a lot of schools recruiting me right now with a lot of offers."
As for which programs are now on that offer sheet, the four-star prospect is keeping that information a secret for now.
"I don't want to talk about which schools right now," Sylla, ranking No. 40 overall among 2025 recruits in On3's eyes, added. "We are still talking about that. I have one more year. I am going to take visits and commit to a school."
Whoever eventually prevails in the Mouhammed Sylla sweepstakes will be getting a nimble giant with loads of upside. According to the following snippet from Shaw's recent assessment, the innate ball-tracking instincts highlight his potential to prosper at the next level and beyond:
"His best attribute might be that he always seems to be around the ball. Sylla tracks well in and out of his area, both with rebounding and on the defensive end."
Thus far, 13 current rising high school seniors have reported Duke basketball offers. No listed centers are in that group of confirmed targets.