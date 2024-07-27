Suns Reportedly Eyeing Yet Another Duke Basketball National Champ
As things stand, there are no 2024-25 NBA rosters featuring three or more Duke basketball faces. That may soon change, though.
Veteran floor general Tyus Jones, now one of the top unsigned free agents after leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio for a record sixth straight season in what was his first campaign with the Washington Wizards, could join two fellow NBA Blue Devils as a member of the Phoenix Suns next season.
Judging by the following report from Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro on Saturday afternoon, one must wonder if those Blue Devils are part of the reason that Jones appears to be highly interested in taking his talents to Phoenix:
"I hear there is a real chance at landing Tyus Jones & that would be a HUGE win for the Suns. Could happen very quickly if Jones would be willing to take less money than what he could get with a couple of other teams. Suns culture, playing time, and chance to win may convince him."
Fellow 28-year-old Grayson Allen, a full-time starting guard in his first season with the Suns last go-round, was a freshman and April hero alongside one-and-done Tyus Jones on a 2014-15 Duke basketball team that captured the program's fifth and most recent national title.
Meanwhile, 2009-10 national champion center Mason Plumlee, now 34 years old and the oldest active NBA Blue Devil after spending the past season and a half with the Los Angeles Clippers, agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns earlier this month.