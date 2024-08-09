Duke Basketball Secures Visit From Son of Retired NFL Player
Some insiders view home-state hopeful Arizona as the outright frontrunner for Perry High School (Ariz.) standout Koa Peat. And the Wildcats are slated to go last in hosting the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward. But Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, not to mention a few other suitors, will also have a chance to host the coveted five-star for an official visit during the fall semester of his senior year as a prep.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Named 'Presumed Leader' for One Boozer Twin
On Friday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that the Blue Devils get the middle visit, Sept. 20-22.
Peat, who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is the son of former six-year NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat, begins his slate at Arizona State, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, before heading to Arkansas two weekends later and to Duke the following weekend. He'll be at Baylor the last weekend of September and at Arizona the first weekend of October.
The Duke basketball recruiters have been in the mix for Koa Peat since extending an offer back in August.
"They are a really good team and a big basketball school," Koa Peat recently told 247Sports. "I want to go and see what they are about...The staff checks in on me, and we talk about how I would fit in their system."
In January, Peat named a top 10 of Duke, UNC, Arizona, Arizona State, Kentucky, Baylor, Texas, Michigan, UCLA, and Houston. As a junior, he took official visits to UNC, Texas, Houston, and Michigan.