Breakneck Recruit Says Duke Basketball 'Starting to Get Involved'
Calvary Baptist Academy (La.) rising sophomore and potential Duke basketball recruiting target Tyrone Jamison is a quick-release sharpshooter and turbo-booster playmaker, employing a variety of shifty attacks when operating an offense. Blink and risk missing a turn on a dime or two.
At this week's NCAA College Basketball Academy in Rock Hill, S.C., a Blue Devil recruiter or two popped by to check out the 6-foot-2, 170-pound speedster, who ranks No. 11 overall and No. 1 among full-fledged point guards on the early 2027 ESPN 25.
Evidently, Jamison noticed the Duke basketball presence on hand, as he told Pro Insight that Jon Scheyer's staff in Durham is among those he hopes to hear more from in his recruitment.
"Well, Duke, really, is just starting to get involved," Jamison said before mentioning Houston, Virginia, and Florida.
Tyrone Jamison already boasts a dozen offers, per 247Sports. That list includes the likes of Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.
Chances are many more, including of the blueblood variety, follow suit in the next couple of years.
The Duke basketball coaches just recently began handing out their first offers in the 2026 arena. On that note, it might be a while before they consider officially targeting Tyrone Jamison or any of his 2027 peers.
Even so, the initial interest seems worth remembering whenever Scheyer & Co. ramp up efforts in the cycle.