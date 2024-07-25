Duke Basketball Eyes Breakout Big Man From Senegal
Khaman Maluach has yet to write his story as a Duke basketball center. But the 7-foot-2 freshman from South Sudan is proof that third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are more than happy to fill some of their paint needs with pieces from outside the United States.
On Wednesday, the Duke basketball staff had a courtside presence at the NCAA Academy in Rock Hill, S.C., to check out one of the event's main attractions thus far in Senegalese center Mouhammed Sylla.
On3's Jamie Shaw reported that at least one Blue Devil assistant was watching the 6-foot-10, 240-pound four-star. Reigning back-to-back UConn national champion head coach Dan Hurley and Oklahoma's Porter Moser, not to mention coaches from Kansas, Arkansas, Florida State, and others, were also on hand for the Sylla show.
Sylla, who attends NBA Academy Latin America, ranks No. 40 overall in the 2025 class, per On3. Even so, he has not reported any offers from college coaches.
Given the number of big-name programs in the building to scout him this week — the final live evaluation period of the summer — chances are Mouhammed Sylla hears from loads of potential suitors in the coming days and weeks.
As for Duke basketball's 13-deep 2025 offer sheet, which has yet to yield a commitment for Scheyer and his crew, it currently includes four top-shelf power forwards but no full-fledged centers.