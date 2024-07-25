Duke Basketball Eyes Breakout Big Man From Senegal

UConn’s Dan Hurley & Oklahoma’s Porter Moser were joined courtside by coaches from Kentucky, Florida State, Arkansas, Kansas, Duke, & more to watch On3 4⭐️ PF Mouhammed Sylla.



Sylla, originally from Senegal, is currently On3’s No. 40 overall in 2025.https://t.co/bz1qdyvdW0 pic.twitter.com/0WTF9pI5ex