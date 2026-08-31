UMass vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
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Week 0 of the college football season is in the rearview mirror, but we don't have to wait long for Week 1 to begin. UMass and Rutgers will kick off the first full week of college football action when the two teams meet on Thursday night.
Greg Schiano is hoping his Scarlet Knights can rebound after a disappointing 5-7 record in 2025. With plenty of returning talent, there's a chance Rutgers puts together a solid 2026 campaign. The good news for the Rutgers faithful is that they should have no problem getting the season started off with a win.
The betting market has Rutgers set as a massive favorite on Thursday night. Let's take a look.
UMass vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UMass +29.5 (-110)
- Rutgers -29.5 (-109)
Moneyline
- UMass +1900
- Rutgers N/A
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-112)
- UNDER 51.5 (-109)
UMass vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday September 3
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: SHI Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- UMass record: 0-0
- Rutgers record: 0-0
UMass vs. Rutgers Betting Trends
- Rutgers won and covered against UMass in their previous meeting in 2019
- The total went OVER in the previous meeting between these two teams in 2019
- UMass is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in UMass's last 10 games
- Rutgers is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-5 in Rutgers' last 10 games
UMass vs. Rutgers Key Player to Watch
- KJ Duff, WR - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
There's no question who Rutgers' best offensive player is. Wide receiver KJ Duff was a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but Rutgers backed up the Brinks truck to make sure he came back for one more season. He was 10th in the nation in receiving yards last season with 1,084. I expect him to get off to a hot start in Week 1.
UMass vs. Rutgers Prediction and Best Bet
UMass has arguably been the worst team in college football, consistently getting just a couple of wins per season or, in last year's case, getting no wins while also failing to cover the spread on a weekly basis. The last time UMass had a winning record was in 2008, when they went 7-5 overall.
I expect more of the same from the Minuteman, so I'm going to lay out the points on Rutgers. They have enough talent to blow past this UMass team. The Minuteman don't have a defensive back who can cover the likes of KJ Duff in the secondary.
I'll lay the points with Rutgers.
Pick: Rutgers -29.5 (-109) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets