Analyst Compares Boozer to Former Blue Devil

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has only continued to further cement his case to take home the National Player of the Year award this season. Regardless of the fact that he is every opponent's primary target on defense, no team has been able to slow him down.

The Miami native is fourth in the nation in scoring average at 22.8 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals a game on 58.2% shooting from the field and 39.4% shooting from three-point range. Boozer leads Duke in every major statistical category besides blocks.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball to the basket against Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Whether looking at the computer numbers, the eye test, or anything in between, Boozer has been the best player in the sport. KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm currently has Boozer at a rating of 2.846. The second name on that list is Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson with a rating of 1.853.

For reference on how ginormous that margin is between the top and second spot, the margin between Boozer and No. 1 and Jefferson at No. 2 is 0.993. The margin between Jefferson at No. 2 and BYU's AJ Dybantsa at No. 10 is 0.346.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Boozer is putting together one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory, and his consistent elite production can't be taken for granted.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (right) goes to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (left) and forward Cameron Corhen (2) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Seth Greenberg Compares Boozer to Former Duke Freshman Superstar

Boozer is coming off another dominant performance in Duke's 101-64 win over Syracuse (15-12, 6-8 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night. The star rookie went for 22 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the field and 1-of-1 shooting from the perimeter. He did all that in just 25 minutes of action.

Former college coach and current ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg sees a lot of another former star Duke freshman in Boozer.

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer last 5 games:



- 20.0 PTS

- 10.6 REB

- 2.8 AST

- 1.4 STL

- 56.3 FG%

- 46.7 3P%

"His physicality on both ends of the floor," Greenberg said on ESPN's Get Up. "His feel for the game. To me, body type, skill set, physicality, feel, IQ, competitive spirit, it says Paolo Banchero to me."

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) during the second half in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero Was a Monster for Duke

It has only been a few years since Paolo Banchero was lighting it up for the Blue Devils every night in a similar fashion to Boozer. In one year with Duke, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 47.8% shooting from the floor.

Banchero led the Blue Devils to the Final Four in 2022 and went on to be selected with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

