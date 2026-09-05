Announcers, TV, Radio, Preview for Duke's Week 1 Matchup With Tulane
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2026 Duke football is officially here.
In a battle between quarterback Darian Mensah's former schools, the Duke Blue Devils will host the Tulane Green Wave (3:30 pm ET, ACC Network) to kick off its 2026 regular season. In his third year with the program, head coach Manny Diaz is once again looking to exceed expectations.
The Blue Devils have won their regular-season opener in both of Diaz's first two seasons at the helm (both wins over Elon), but Tulane likely presents a bit of a bigger challenge. With all the uncertainty that has shadowed this Duke roster all summer, this will be the first real look at the team.
Another highly successful campaign under Diaz and Co. certainly isn't out of the question, but there's no doubt a lot of things have to go the right way. Here's a preview before Duke begins its 2026 season.
How To Watch Duke vs. Tulane
Date: September 5
Time: 3:30 pm ET
TV: ACC Network
Radio: SiriusXM 177/SiriusXM 234
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)
Announcers: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play); Rodney McLeod (analyst); Ashley Stroehlein (reporter).
Series History: 3-3
Duke vs. Tulane Preview
The Blue Devils traveled to New Orleans to take on Tulane in 2025 and were defeated 34-27. Both programs experienced a good deal of turnover from a player and coaching staff perspective.
Duke lost its former star quarterback, Mensah, who transferred to Miami in shocking fashion this offseason. It also lost its top three receivers, Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans. Barkate, Duke's first 1,000-yard receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014, transferred to Miami with Mensah.
The Green Wave lost head coach Jon Sumrall this offseason, who took over as the next head coach at the University of Florida. Will Hall was the program's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2025. He had previously served as head coach at West Alabama (2011-2013), West Georgia (2014-2016), and Southern Miss (2021-2024).
Duke is looking to get back to its 2024 form on the defensive side of the ball, and this is the first look at a revamped unit that shows a lot of promise. Additionally, the secondary looks to take a step forward from 2025 with a unit featuring several newcomers.
Diaz and Co. have a new quarterback, new receivers, and some replacements on the offensive line. After months of projecting what this roster can be, it will finally take the field.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine