Announcers, TV, Radio, Preview for Duke's Week 1 Matchup With Tulane

2026 Duke football is officially here.

In a battle between quarterback Darian Mensah's former schools, the Duke Blue Devils will host the Tulane Green Wave (3:30 pm ET, ACC Network) to kick off its 2026 regular season. In his third year with the program, head coach Manny Diaz is once again looking to exceed expectations.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have won their regular-season opener in both of Diaz's first two seasons at the helm (both wins over Elon), but Tulane likely presents a bit of a bigger challenge. With all the uncertainty that has shadowed this Duke roster all summer, this will be the first real look at the team.

Another highly successful campaign under Diaz and Co. certainly isn't out of the question, but there's no doubt a lot of things have to go the right way. Here's a preview before Duke begins its 2026 season.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke vs. Tulane

Date: September 5

Time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: ACC Network

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Radio: SiriusXM 177/SiriusXM 234

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Announcers: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play); Rodney McLeod (analyst); Ashley Stroehlein (reporter).

Series History: 3-3

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke vs. Tulane Preview

The Blue Devils traveled to New Orleans to take on Tulane in 2025 and were defeated 34-27. Both programs experienced a good deal of turnover from a player and coaching staff perspective.

Duke lost its former star quarterback, Mensah, who transferred to Miami in shocking fashion this offseason. It also lost its top three receivers, Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans. Barkate, Duke's first 1,000-yard receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014, transferred to Miami with Mensah.

Florida Head Coach Jon Sumrall, left, watches practice with referees at Heavener Football Complex in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Green Wave lost head coach Jon Sumrall this offseason, who took over as the next head coach at the University of Florida. Will Hall was the program's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2025. He had previously served as head coach at West Alabama (2011-2013), West Georgia (2014-2016), and Southern Miss (2021-2024).

Duke is looking to get back to its 2024 form on the defensive side of the ball, and this is the first look at a revamped unit that shows a lot of promise. Additionally, the secondary looks to take a step forward from 2025 with a unit featuring several newcomers.

Diaz and Co. have a new quarterback, new receivers, and some replacements on the offensive line. After months of projecting what this roster can be, it will finally take the field.