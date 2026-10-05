Duke Basketball on Verge of Potentially Adding Another 5-Star Talent

Head coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program have made some recent strides with the 2027 recruiting class.

The Blue Devils recently received their second commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle in Australian point guard Luke Paul, who joins 5-star forward Kager Knueppel in Duke's 2027 class.

Duke recently hosted 5-star 2027 prospect Asa Montgomery on an official visit, and he could be the next recruit to join Scheyer and Co's 2027 group.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Asa Montgomery Gets Crystal Ball Prediction to Land at Duke

Montgomery, a 6'7" forward, took an official visit to Duke this weekend and attended Countdown to Craziness on Saturday night. Following his visit to the program, Montgomery has received a crystal ball prediction to land with the Blue Devils.

The Powder Springs, GA native is currently rated as the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 small forward in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Montgomery has turned into a big recent riser in the 2027 class.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Davils head coach Jon Scheyer during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5-star prospect visited Duke amid a busy visit schedule. Before coming to Durham, Montgomery had visited LSU, Georgia Tech, UConn, North Carolina, and Florida. After his visit to Duke, he is scheduled to visit Arizona and Louisville.

Montgomery was teammates with Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje at the FIBA U17 World Cup this past summer, where the forward averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, helping Team USA win a gold medal.

Last year, Blue Devil rookie and former 5-star prospect Cameron Williams took his official visit to Duke for Countdown to Craziness, which obviously led to his eventual commitment to the program.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Williams (14) dunks the ball during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Asa Montgomery Makes Sense for Duke's 2027 Recruiting Class

Especially with Paul now in the mix, Duke adding a player like Montgomery makes a lot of sense to round out their 2027 recruiting class. Guard depth is not an issue for the Blue Devils, as all four of their current guards have the option to return to the program in 2027-28, and now it adds a potential 2028 NBA Draft lottery pick in Paul.

Duke still has other wing prospects in the 2027 class that it has shown interest in, including Demarcus Henry and AJ Williams, but Montgomery is one of the recruiting class's biggest recent risers. He has scoring potential as well as immense defensive and rebounding upside.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, nothing is official, but Montgomery is now crytal balled to land with the Blue Devils. Duke has no official visits currently scheduled with other 2027 prospects.