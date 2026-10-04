Duke Basketball Recruiting: Full Updates on Latest 2027 Moves

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have made some recent moves with the 2027 recruiting class.

With the 2027 recruiting trail picking up, the Blue Devils could be on the verge of building another elite class.

Scheyer has been a recruiting mastermind since he took over in Durham, and he has a few stellar prospects already on their way to Durham. Let's go over the latest Duke recruiting updates.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Lands Commitment From Australian PG Luke Paul

The Blue Devils landed their second commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle, sealing a pledge from 6'6" Australian point guard Luke Paul. Paul will spend the 2026-27 season with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars program and will join Duke ahead of the 2027-28 season.

Paul has turned into one of the top international prospects and a potential lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches game action during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This summer, he competed in the FIBA U17 World Cup with Team Australia, averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals a night on 48.4% shooting from the field (8.9 shot attempts per game) and 55.6% shooting from three-point range (2.6 attempts per game). He earned a spot on the event's All-Star 5 team and helped Australia win bronze.

Adding Paul will spark some interesting discussions about the Blue Devils' backcourt next offseason. With the new age-based eligibility model, all four of Duke's guards for the 2026-27 season can return for the 2027-28 campaign. That conversation doesn't need to happen now, but adding a potential one-and-done lottery pick will bring some intrigue.

Paul joins 5-star forward Kager Knueppel in Duke's 2027 recruiting class.

#Duke now has two commitments for the 2027-28 season:



5-star F Kager Knueppel

AUS PG Luke Paul — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) October 1, 2026

5-Star Asa Montgomery Takes Official Visit to Duke

Duke hosted 2027 5-star prospect Asa Montgomery for his official visit this weekend, and he was in attendance for Countdown to Craziness on Saturday night. Montgomery is currently rated as the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 small forward in the class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

The 6'7" forward was teammates with Blue Devil rookie Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje with Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, and averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery has become one of the bigger recent risers in the 2027 recruiting class, and his official visit to Duke comes amid a slew of visits for the top recruit. Montgomery has taken official visits to LSU, Georgia Tech, Florida, UConn, and North Carolina. He is scheduled to visit Arizona and Louisville following his trip to Durham.