It's another big recruiting win for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff.

On Tuesday, the Blue Devils landed a commitment from 2027 international prospect Matija Lukic. Lukic becomes the fourth commit in the class for Scheyer and Co., joining 5-star forwards Asa Montgomery and Kager Knueppel, and Australian point guard Luke Paul.

Duke Basketball Lands Fourth 2027 Commitment in Matija Lukic

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes calls during the exhibition game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lukic, a 6'8" forward, was born and raised in the Netherlands but currently plays club ball for Casademont Zaragoza in Spain and competed with Team Serbia at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer. He's another high-upside, two-way wing/forward for Scheyer and Co., who will probably compete for starting minutes right away.

Lukic was fantastic at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Pre-Qualifier Tournament in October as an invited player with U18 Pablo Laso Academy. He averaged 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 steals, and a block a night on 9-of-18 shooting from three across four games, earning Most Valuable Player at the event.

The international recruit brought Team Serbia to the FIBA U17 World Cup final this summer, where they lost to Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Team USA. Lukic averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and a block per game on 50% shooting from the field and 41.9% shooting from three on 6.1 attempts across the event.

Lukic is an intriguing addition for the Blue Devils in the 2027 class, and one interesting question presents itself right away.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Does Duke Actually View Matija Lukic?

Lukic is one of the best international prospects in the 2027 recruiting class and will compete to start right away. He certainly has the talent to become a first-round pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. The biggest question with his commitment is whether Scheyer and his staff view Lukic as a guy they'll keep for one year, or a potential multi-year college basketball player.

With his proven outside shooting, scoring upside, and impactful defensive abilities, Lukic will probably slide in at the three right away, maybe even spending some time at the two. The Blue Devils have already sealed two high-upside commitments from lengthy, versatile wings/forwards in Montgomery and Knueppel. Additionally, practically all of Duke's current roster can return to the program in 2027-28.

Obviously, it's far too early to tell if guys like Dame Sarr, Sebastian Wilkins, Bryson Howard, and others will be back in Durham next season, but Duke's 2027 recruiting class is getting crowded. Considering Lukic's upside and real potential to turn into a one-and-done first-rounder by the 2028 NBA Draft, it will be interesting to see whether Duke views him as a player they'll likely only get for one season or more.

Will be really interesting to follow the rest of Duke’s 2027 recruiting trail.



Beckham Black still in the mix, as well as Colton Hiller and Yann Kamagate if one of or both reclass.



Practically all of Duke’s current roster can return in 27-28. Lot of moving pieces. — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) November 17, 2026

Again, there's so much uncertainty about which current Blue Devils will return to or depart from the program after this year, but Lukic's immediate upside and potential impact make him a pretty intriguing addition. He might be the best pure scorer of Duke's current 2027 commits, but he's still just 17 years old.

Lukic has a ton of upside and should be a big contributor right away for the Blue Devils. It's another recruitment masterclass from Scheyer and his staff.

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