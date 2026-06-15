Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for 2026 Duke Football Freshmen
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The Duke Blue Devils enter an important 2026 season in which they must prove their ACC Championship last fall was no fluke. However, with a roster filled with uncertainty, it could be an uphill battle.
Duke's 2026 recruiting class isn't as strong as last year's, but there are some intriguing talents throughout. Let's look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for Duke's incoming true freshmen this season.
Obinna Umeh, Edge Rusher
Best-case: Situational pass rusher
Worst-case: Redshirt
Umeh is one of two 4-star recruits Duke has for its freshmen class. The Houston, Texas native will have a chance to be a part of a rotation early on as the Blue Devils work to discover what they have in an edge rusher room that has questions. Umeh will need serious growth in terms of developing play strength, so a redshirt is the worst thing that could happen.
Sean Stover, Interior OL
Best-case: Starting at either guard spot
Worst-case: Redshirt after four-game appearance
The only offensive line commit for the Blue Devils is a blue-chip prospect in Stover, who has a bright future as Matt Craycraft's successor. I could see Stover finding some starts at guard this season if asked, and the talent is there to help maintain continuity up front.
Chadwicke Cannon, Interior DL
Best-case: Rotational pass-rush specialist
Worst-case: Doesn't play a single snap in 2026
Cannon is a smaller defensive tackle who will need patience and development at this level. If he impresses enough, he could find his way into a rotational pass-rush role in the interior, but a redshirt is the likely outcome.
Terry Walker III, Quarterback
Best-case: Sees a handful of snaps in blowouts
Worst-case: Doesn't sniff the field in 2026
With Walker Eget and Dan Mahan as the top two signal-callers, it is highly unlikely that Walker sees the field this season. However, he could have some opportunities to get some repetitions in during late-game blowouts.
Lyrik Pettis, Safety
Best-case: Occasional snaps throughout each matchup
Worst-case: Redshirt
A playmaking safety for Crest High in Shelby, North Carolina, the former 3-star recruit projects as a future starter and could be in the rotation this fall with a strong fall camp. If not, designating a redshirt would be a smart move.
CJ Givers, Running Back
Best-case: No. 2 running back
Worst-case: Redshirt after a handful of games
Givers has the talent to be a standout running back for Duke down the road. Last year, a 3-star recruit, Nate Sheppard, quickly became one of the best young tailbacks in the country. Becoming the team's second-best running back would be a dream season for the freshman out of Roswell, Georgia.
Kavon Conciauro, Wide Receiver
Best-case: Working into being the No. 4, No. 5 WR
Worst-case: Redshirt
Conciauro is a tall wideout at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and it will be hard to keep that size off the field at points this season. At best, he finds his way onto the field as a rotational pass-catcher on the depth chart.
Colsen Gatten, Linebacker
Best-case: Becomes a reserve player with occasional snaps throughout the season
Worst-case: Redshirt
Duke might have the best linebacker corps in the ACC, so any true freshman finding their way onto the field for significant snaps feels unlikely. Though, Gatten could find his way into a rotation as a reserve linebacker behind the current veterans of Luke Mergott and Nick Morris.
Ayden Cain, Interior DL
Best-case: Plays first four games before redshirting
Worst-case: Redshirts entire freshman season
At this point in the recruiting class, many of the players listed below are unlikely to see the field consistently, if at all, resulting in redshirts in 2026. Duke may have high hopes for Cain, but the current room on hand has too much talent for him to get onto the field consistently.
Tyson Sanford, Safety
Best-case: Redshirt after appearances in first handful of games
Worst-case: Never dresses for a game in 2026
Again, this is likely to be a full-season redshirt. Sanford will have to compete against a safety room with established talent already in play. Look for Sanford to, at best, see the field late in non-conference games, specifically in blowouts.
Benjamin Moseley, Tight End
Best-case: No. 3 tight end by end of the season
Worst-case: Never sees a snap in 2026
Moseley could have one of the best summer camps in recent Duke memory to skyrocket onto the field as a potential reserve tight end behind Jeremiah Hasley and Nate Kurisky. Though it is more likely he will redshirt in 2026.
Brody Keefe, Wide Receiver
Best-case: Special teams asset throughout the season
Worst-case: Redshirt for 2027
The only way I see Keefe making any appearance in a game this season is if he makes significant contributions as a special teams player, specifically on coverage units. Other than that, he is likely to continue his development for the 2027 season.
Jayvian Tanelus, Running Back
Best-case: Potential competition for return specialist
Worst-case: Redshirt for 2027
Tanelus was a track and field athlete in high school, which means he offers speed and burst to run away from defenders. However, the running back room is already set, but his 2026 future lies as a potential return specialist for the Blue Devils. Yet, that seems like a big "if" for Tanelus.
KD Cotton, Safety
Best-case: Potential competitor for nickel depth
Worst-case: Redshirt for 2027
If Chandler Rivers could give Cotton a lesson, it would be that size does not matter for defensive backs in this instance. At 5-foot-9, Cotton is undersized and could compete for reps at nickel, but this is likely another player with eyesight for the 2027 campaign.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft