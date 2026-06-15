Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for 2026 Duke Football Freshmen

The Duke Blue Devils enter an important 2026 season in which they must prove their ACC Championship last fall was no fluke. However, with a roster filled with uncertainty, it could be an uphill battle.

Duke's 2026 recruiting class isn't as strong as last year's, but there are some intriguing talents throughout. Let's look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for Duke's incoming true freshmen this season.

Obinna Umeh, Edge Rusher

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Best-case: Situational pass rusher

Worst-case: Redshirt

Umeh is one of two 4-star recruits Duke has for its freshmen class. The Houston, Texas native will have a chance to be a part of a rotation early on as the Blue Devils work to discover what they have in an edge rusher room that has questions. Umeh will need serious growth in terms of developing play strength, so a redshirt is the worst thing that could happen.

Sean Stover, Interior OL

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-case: Starting at either guard spot

Worst-case: Redshirt after four-game appearance

The only offensive line commit for the Blue Devils is a blue-chip prospect in Stover, who has a bright future as Matt Craycraft's successor. I could see Stover finding some starts at guard this season if asked, and the talent is there to help maintain continuity up front.

Chadwicke Cannon, Interior DL

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks for an opening against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Best-case: Rotational pass-rush specialist

Worst-case: Doesn't play a single snap in 2026

Cannon is a smaller defensive tackle who will need patience and development at this level. If he impresses enough, he could find his way into a rotational pass-rush role in the interior, but a redshirt is the likely outcome.

Terry Walker III, Quarterback

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Best-case: Sees a handful of snaps in blowouts

Worst-case: Doesn't sniff the field in 2026

With Walker Eget and Dan Mahan as the top two signal-callers, it is highly unlikely that Walker sees the field this season. However, he could have some opportunities to get some repetitions in during late-game blowouts.

Lyrik Pettis, Safety

With his parents, coaches and school administrators present, Crest football's Lyrik Pettis signed a National Letter of Intent to play college football at Duke. | Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-case: Occasional snaps throughout each matchup

Worst-case: Redshirt

A playmaking safety for Crest High in Shelby, North Carolina, the former 3-star recruit projects as a future starter and could be in the rotation this fall with a strong fall camp. If not, designating a redshirt would be a smart move.

CJ Givers, Running Back

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Best-case: No. 2 running back

Worst-case: Redshirt after a handful of games

Givers has the talent to be a standout running back for Duke down the road. Last year, a 3-star recruit, Nate Sheppard, quickly became one of the best young tailbacks in the country. Becoming the team's second-best running back would be a dream season for the freshman out of Roswell, Georgia.

Kavon Conciauro, Wide Receiver

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Whittman Whaley (40) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Best-case: Working into being the No. 4, No. 5 WR

Worst-case: Redshirt

Conciauro is a tall wideout at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and it will be hard to keep that size off the field at points this season. At best, he finds his way onto the field as a rotational pass-catcher on the depth chart.

Colsen Gatten, Linebacker

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Best-case: Becomes a reserve player with occasional snaps throughout the season

Worst-case: Redshirt

Duke might have the best linebacker corps in the ACC, so any true freshman finding their way onto the field for significant snaps feels unlikely. Though, Gatten could find his way into a rotation as a reserve linebacker behind the current veterans of Luke Mergott and Nick Morris.

Ayden Cain, Interior DL

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle David Anderson (44) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Best-case: Plays first four games before redshirting

Worst-case: Redshirts entire freshman season

At this point in the recruiting class, many of the players listed below are unlikely to see the field consistently, if at all, resulting in redshirts in 2026. Duke may have high hopes for Cain, but the current room on hand has too much talent for him to get onto the field consistently.

Tyson Sanford, Safety

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Best-case: Redshirt after appearances in first handful of games

Worst-case: Never dresses for a game in 2026

Again, this is likely to be a full-season redshirt. Sanford will have to compete against a safety room with established talent already in play. Look for Sanford to, at best, see the field late in non-conference games, specifically in blowouts.

Benjamin Moseley, Tight End

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Best-case: No. 3 tight end by end of the season

Worst-case: Never sees a snap in 2026

Moseley could have one of the best summer camps in recent Duke memory to skyrocket onto the field as a potential reserve tight end behind Jeremiah Hasley and Nate Kurisky. Though it is more likely he will redshirt in 2026.

Brody Keefe, Wide Receiver

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Best-case: Special teams asset throughout the season

Worst-case: Redshirt for 2027

The only way I see Keefe making any appearance in a game this season is if he makes significant contributions as a special teams player, specifically on coverage units. Other than that, he is likely to continue his development for the 2027 season.

Jayvian Tanelus, Running Back

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Best-case: Potential competition for return specialist

Worst-case: Redshirt for 2027

Tanelus was a track and field athlete in high school, which means he offers speed and burst to run away from defenders. However, the running back room is already set, but his 2026 future lies as a potential return specialist for the Blue Devils. Yet, that seems like a big "if" for Tanelus.

KD Cotton, Safety

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Best-case: Potential competitor for nickel depth

Worst-case: Redshirt for 2027

If Chandler Rivers could give Cotton a lesson, it would be that size does not matter for defensive backs in this instance. At 5-foot-9, Cotton is undersized and could compete for reps at nickel, but this is likely another player with eyesight for the 2027 campaign.