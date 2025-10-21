Duke's Diaz Commends Haynes King After Colorful Performance
Heading into the matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the weekend, the main focus for the Duke Blue Devils defense was to limit their opponent's production on the ground.
For the most part, specifically in the first half, Duke's defensive front nailed down that part of the gameplan.
Georgia Tech's quarterback Haynes King is not known for being a prototypical pocket passer, but he turned around the momentum of the game with his arm.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Duke' head coach Manny Diaz detailed how the Yellow Jackets stole control of the game.
Coach Diaz's Thoughts
- "When they really took control of the game, a lot of it was really in the passing game," Diaz said. I thought [Haynes King] did a great job of throwing the ball into some tight windows and making some plays [down the field]. He's a great player. Everyone knows he's a great player."
Diaz believes his team played up his standards for much of the game, but he acknowledged that the Yellow Jackets were able to slowly impose their will as the game progressed.
- "As well as we had played, they were able to lean on us and take control of the game," Diaz continued. "I felt, very similar to [the game against] Illinois, with the conditions that there were on the field, whichever offense was able to stay on the field would really have an adverse effect on the defense. I think that was a part of the fourth [quarter] as well."
Throughout the course of the week leading up to the monumental ACC matchup, Diaz made it apparent that his focus was on keeping Georgia Tech's rushing attack at bay.
King could not muster much offensively in the first 40ish minutes of the game, but the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter was when the veteran quarterback flipped a switch.
The senior quarterback rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts, while completing 14-of-21 passes for 205 yards.
King's stat line accurately represents what he has been the throughout the season - a highly athletic game manager - but to his credit, he made several timely throws that dramatically altered the complexion of the contest.
The Blue Devils' defense executed a well-orchestrated approach, but ultimately, King outmaneuvered Duke's gameplan, leading the Yellow Jackets to a much-needed victory on the road.
