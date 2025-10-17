Three Duke Defensive Players to Watch vs Georgia Tech
The Duke defense is among the nation's best at creating turnovers this season, which shouldn't come as a surprise given Manny Diaz's aggressive sets.
The Blue Devils' offense has been humming in conference play, and the defense is matching them well. The defense has snagged eight interceptions and forced four fumbles this year.
However, the defense has struggled against the pass, resulting in 25.5 points per game allowed this season. Most of that has come from teams picking on an injured secondary, but this week will be a bit different.
No. 12 Georgia Tech comes to Durham with an offense insistent on keeping the ball on the ground. The Duke defense has been strong against the run so far this season, but this week will be its toughest test yet. Here are a few players to keep an eye on the defensive side for the Blue Devils.
Chandler Rivers
Even though the Blue Devils should be prepared to stop the run against Haynes King, the Duke secondary has really struggled this season. Rivers is the one holding them together while they are missing safety Terry Moore due to injury.
Duke's struggles against the pass this season could lead Georgia Tech to lean on some tendency breakers with King, which would place Rivers on an island once again.
In last season's 24-14 loss to the Yellow Jackets, King only threw for 167 yards, but he completed 23-of-31 pass attempts, picking up short chunks to keep the offense in manageable distances.
The same could happen this week if Duke sells out against the run. Rivers leads the team with four pass deflections this season and has an interception as well. He also sports a 77.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, which leads the secondary.
Duke has allowed 279 passing yards a game during conference play, so don't be surprised if Brent Key goes against the grain and tries to find some pockets in the coverage this week. Rivers is holding this secondary together with scotch tape, so he's important every week, but he will be key this week to helping the Blue Devils pull off an upset.
Elliott Schaper
Another guy stepping up because of injuries, Schaper had a breakout performance at California to take into the bye week. The true freshman linebacker was strong in pass coverage over the middle, making 12 tackles and nabbing his first-career interception in the win.
Duke is hoping to get some reinforcements back at the linebacker position this week in both Tre Freeman and Kendall Johnson, according to Diaz.
Regardless of whether or not they return, Schaper has earned a bigger role after his performance against the Golden Bears. The Yellow Jackets run a ton of option plays in the run game, meaning Schaper will have to read his keys and stuff the middle or bounce to the edge quickly.
Georgia Tech has run for 238 yards a game, 12th in the country this season. Schaper's tackling efforts have been a boost to a position group facing a lot of adversity. It will be up to him to help stabilize the group this week.
Vincent Anthony Jr.
The Duke pass rush has been a strength this season, and Anthony has played a significant role as to why. Of the 177 pressures generated by the Duke defense this season, Anthony can take credit for 17 of them. He is living in the backfield.
Diaz made a point to get Anthony back for 2025, feeling some untapped potential. This year, he's developed into one of the best edge defenders in college football. His 6.5 sacks this season lead the team and are tied for sixth-most in the sport.
His 10 tackles for loss are also fourth-most in the country, showing he can play well against both the run and pass. That will be important to keeping King under wraps this week.
Duke's defense relies on Anthony to be a game-wrecker off the edge, and so far, there are no signs of him slowing down. Whether it be King, Jamal Haynes, or Malachi Hosley with the ball, it will be Anthony's job to keep the Yellow Jackets from bouncing to the outside and making life harder, or King on third down.
