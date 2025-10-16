Blue Devil Country

3 Duke Offensive Players to Watch vs Georgia Tech

The high-powered Duke offense has a big task this week to take down the No. 12 Yellow Jackets. Here are three players to keep an eye on.

Logan Brown

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a touchdown pass against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a touchdown pass against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images
Duke's offense has been a well-oiled machine since ACC play began. Quarterback Darian Mensah has been a huge part of the offense getting going after a 1-2 start.

Through their 3-0 start in conference play, Jonathan Brewer's offense has been clicking to the tune of 42.7 points per game, the best in the ACC.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The bye week might have come at a terrible time for the Blue Devils, who may have wanted the good times to keep rolling on offense. Instead, they got a week off to prepare for Georgia Tech, which will be the biggest challenge yet for Mensah and company.

Here's three players Duke needs to get involved and have a big day in order to pull off the upset.

RB Nate Sheppard

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) high steps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Sheppard has broken out and taken command of the backfield in Durham recently. His 168-yard outburst carried over the next week to California, where he ran for 91 yards and another two touchdowns.

A key weakness of the Georgia Tech defense is its run defense. The ground attack will be more important this week for Duke than any week before because of the Yellow Jackets' ability to run the ball.

They're goal offensively is to keep the ball in Haynes King's hands on the ground as much as possible, which will milk the clock.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to run past Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Duke will need to fight fire with fire this week. Georgia Tech's defense is allowing 169.5 rushing yards per game this season, the worst in the conference. Sheppard has a winning combo of breakaway speed and tough, downhill running.

For the Blue Devils to pull this upset off, the offense will need to be more balanced, which it has leaned toward in recent weeks, but is still dependent on a lot of throws from Mensah.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

That means Sheppard will be leaned on early in this game, and he will need to create yards for himself on early downs.

OT Brian Parker II

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Parker has been a force in the run game from his right tackle position this season. In order for Duke to have a more balanced attack this week, a lot of that will fall on him to continue to succeed there.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 305-pound tackle has had some shaky outings in pass protection, most recently against Cal. He allowed three pressures in that game, which won't fly against the Yellow Jackets. Although they've only made 12 sacks this season, Georgia Tech has blitz packages that will be difficult to pick up late in the game.

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Cole Finney (82) and offensive linemen Brian Parker II (53) react with tight end Nicky Dalmolin (81) after a successful two point conversion during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mensah has been sacked 12 times this season, which isn't a ton, but given the quality of competition the Blue Devils have faced, it's mildly concerning. Parker and the rest of the Duke offensive line are worth monitoring this week.

WR Que'Sean Brown

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) runs against Syracuse Orange defensive back Cornell Perry (19) in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

There are a couple of different guys who could step up, but I chose Brown for this spot because of the matchup he will likely draw. Brown takes most of his snaps from the slot, where he will often see Georgia Tech's Jy Gilmore across from him.

Gilmore will play safety as well, but he has struggled in coverage at times this season. He allowed a touchdown last week against Virginia Tech and earned a pass coverage grade of 59.9 from Pro Football Focus.

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (14) celebrates during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Brown, meanwhile, has been peaking at the right time. He had his best game of the season in his last outing against Cal, catching seven passes for 107 yards and a score. He's neck-and-neck with Cooper Barkate for the team lead in receiving, trailing Barkate's 475 yards with 404 yards of his own.

Again, a balanced offense will be important this week, but Duke has been prone to airing it out this season. Brown could be a threat from the slot this week if he draws a favorable matchup. Look for him to keep up the strong play this week.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the warmups before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

