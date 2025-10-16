3 Duke Offensive Players to Watch vs Georgia Tech
Duke's offense has been a well-oiled machine since ACC play began. Quarterback Darian Mensah has been a huge part of the offense getting going after a 1-2 start.
Through their 3-0 start in conference play, Jonathan Brewer's offense has been clicking to the tune of 42.7 points per game, the best in the ACC.
The bye week might have come at a terrible time for the Blue Devils, who may have wanted the good times to keep rolling on offense. Instead, they got a week off to prepare for Georgia Tech, which will be the biggest challenge yet for Mensah and company.
Here's three players Duke needs to get involved and have a big day in order to pull off the upset.
RB Nate Sheppard
Sheppard has broken out and taken command of the backfield in Durham recently. His 168-yard outburst carried over the next week to California, where he ran for 91 yards and another two touchdowns.
A key weakness of the Georgia Tech defense is its run defense. The ground attack will be more important this week for Duke than any week before because of the Yellow Jackets' ability to run the ball.
They're goal offensively is to keep the ball in Haynes King's hands on the ground as much as possible, which will milk the clock.
Duke will need to fight fire with fire this week. Georgia Tech's defense is allowing 169.5 rushing yards per game this season, the worst in the conference. Sheppard has a winning combo of breakaway speed and tough, downhill running.
For the Blue Devils to pull this upset off, the offense will need to be more balanced, which it has leaned toward in recent weeks, but is still dependent on a lot of throws from Mensah.
That means Sheppard will be leaned on early in this game, and he will need to create yards for himself on early downs.
OT Brian Parker II
Parker has been a force in the run game from his right tackle position this season. In order for Duke to have a more balanced attack this week, a lot of that will fall on him to continue to succeed there.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 305-pound tackle has had some shaky outings in pass protection, most recently against Cal. He allowed three pressures in that game, which won't fly against the Yellow Jackets. Although they've only made 12 sacks this season, Georgia Tech has blitz packages that will be difficult to pick up late in the game.
Mensah has been sacked 12 times this season, which isn't a ton, but given the quality of competition the Blue Devils have faced, it's mildly concerning. Parker and the rest of the Duke offensive line are worth monitoring this week.
WR Que'Sean Brown
There are a couple of different guys who could step up, but I chose Brown for this spot because of the matchup he will likely draw. Brown takes most of his snaps from the slot, where he will often see Georgia Tech's Jy Gilmore across from him.
Gilmore will play safety as well, but he has struggled in coverage at times this season. He allowed a touchdown last week against Virginia Tech and earned a pass coverage grade of 59.9 from Pro Football Focus.
Brown, meanwhile, has been peaking at the right time. He had his best game of the season in his last outing against Cal, catching seven passes for 107 yards and a score. He's neck-and-neck with Cooper Barkate for the team lead in receiving, trailing Barkate's 475 yards with 404 yards of his own.
Again, a balanced offense will be important this week, but Duke has been prone to airing it out this season. Brown could be a threat from the slot this week if he draws a favorable matchup. Look for him to keep up the strong play this week.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.