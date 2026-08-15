Kevin Love Retirement Next? Kalshi Prediction Market Expects Yes

Kevin Love is the next name that many around the NBA believe will announce his retirement next, and Kalshi is preparing for it with an 85% chance on Kalshi’s NBA next team market that he does so before the 2026-27 season.

Love, currently an unrestricted free agent, sat below a 50% chance of retiring since joining the market in early August and has recently jumped way up as he remains unsigned.

Kevin Love Next Team - Kalshi

No team/Retires 85%

Utah Jazz 17%

Minnesota Timberwolves 10%

Philadelphia 76ers 4%

Kalshi grades the market on October 21st based on which team Love is with or if he’s retired or remains unsigned. Trading $10 on Love to retire or remain unsigned profits $1.56.

One last run?

Outside the favored retirement option, there is a case to make for each of the three teams atop Love’s next team market.

From the bottom, the Philadelphia 76ers make sense. Especially now that his close friend LeBron James is there. However, the 4% price is no mistake, as Philly does not currently have an open roster spot and would need to release someone to make room for him.

Looking at the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that drafted Love with the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. They are an interesting option as he could return to where it all started and also provide some front court depth and shooting.

The Utah Jazz sit at the top of the list since Love spent last season there and has a close relationship with head coach Will Hardy. Like the 76ers, the Jazz also lack an open roster spot.

On his way out

The fact that two of the three teams on the board do not have an open roster spot and no reports link Love back to Minnesota is a clear sign retirement is near

Love himself has also spoken about a potential retirement. Ahead of last season, Love went on The Today Show and mentioned “preparing for Plan B” when talking about retirement.

"I think you start preparing for 'Plan B,' I mean, if you're smart and if you have the presence of mind to do it early in your career. I did, and I didn't. I thought it would last forever,” Love said. “Those peaks and valleys, been nice to look in the rearview and understand and where I learned from both, but also how to apply them moving forward. I mean that idea of athletic mortality at this stage of my career, where I'm certainly over the hill and looking at the twilight. There's things that I'm having to consider."

Russell Westbrook's retirement odds spiked on Kalshi days before he announced he was retiring.

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