How Cameron Fens Ruling Impacts Duke/UNC Frontcourt Battle

We are now just about in September, and still no one knows which players are eligible for this upcoming season.

The Duke basketball program specifically hasn't gotten involved with any newly eligible fifth-year transfers, which makes sense with the plethora of depth and talent already on the roster. We have monitored several marquee Duke opponents this upcoming season that have potentially bolstered their rotations late with these signings.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those squads was North Carolina, which signed fifth-year South Dakota 7'0" transfer Cameron Fens. Fens was a First Team All-Summit League and Summit League All-Defensive Team selection this past season.

Now, it is unclear whether he will suit up for the Tar Heels this season.

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cameron Fens Ruled Ineligible After Latest Ruling

The Tennessee Court of Appeals recently issued a stay of the injunction granting several athletes a fifth season of eligibility for the 2026-27 season, including Fens. This now makes him ineligible for the upcoming campaign.

Fens wasn't necessarily a home-run addition for Michael Malone and his staff, but he certainly bolstered a UNC frontcourt that has a decent amount of uncertainty heading into the year. He had a great chance to start at the five from day one.

When Fens originally committed to UNC, we broke down how that provided a boost for the Heels to compete with Duke's length in the frontcourt. With Fens now ineligible, that creates a major hole.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Now Has Major Advantage in Frontcourt Over North Carolina

Last season with South Dakota, Fens averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. The seven-footer was bringing proven rim-protecting prowess to anchor a UNC defense that now has a clear hole at center.

North Carolina is bringing in international prospect Sayon Keita, who was a teammate of Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje with FC Barcelona. Keita could be one of the better shot-blockers in the ACC right away, but he is extremely raw as a two-way big man. Fens was an experienced presence who allowed Keita to likely come off the bench, creating a really nice defensive one-two punch down low.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarin Stevenson will almost definitely start at the four for UNC, and Malone and Co. also have 6'11" Greek prospect Alexandros Samodurov and 7'0" Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman coming in. However, there are no proven commodities at the center position in Chapel Hill.

As we have discussed throughout the offseason, the Blue Devils could have one of the best two-way frontcourt units in college basketball with 6'11" Patrick Ngongba, 7'2" Boumtje Boumtje, 7'0" Cameron Williams, and 6'9" Drew Scharnowski.

Bradley's Jaquan Johnson, left, tries to knock the ball away from Belmont's Drew Scharnowski in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fens brought a proven defensive anchor down low for the Tar Heels, and his potential absence this season creates more questions for UNC in the frontcourt. As North Carolina's big man unit is currently composed, Duke will have a major advantage in that department in both games this upcoming season.

Now, with all of the lawsuits and injunctions across college sports, who knows when Fens will definitively be deemed eligible or ineligible for the 2026-27 season. But for now, Duke has a huge advantage over its arch-rival in the paint on both ends of the floor.

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