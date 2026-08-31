How Cameron Fens Ruling Impacts Duke/UNC Frontcourt Battle
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We are now just about in September, and still no one knows which players are eligible for this upcoming season.
The Duke basketball program specifically hasn't gotten involved with any newly eligible fifth-year transfers, which makes sense with the plethora of depth and talent already on the roster. We have monitored several marquee Duke opponents this upcoming season that have potentially bolstered their rotations late with these signings.
One of those squads was North Carolina, which signed fifth-year South Dakota 7'0" transfer Cameron Fens. Fens was a First Team All-Summit League and Summit League All-Defensive Team selection this past season.
Now, it is unclear whether he will suit up for the Tar Heels this season.
Cameron Fens Ruled Ineligible After Latest Ruling
The Tennessee Court of Appeals recently issued a stay of the injunction granting several athletes a fifth season of eligibility for the 2026-27 season, including Fens. This now makes him ineligible for the upcoming campaign.
Fens wasn't necessarily a home-run addition for Michael Malone and his staff, but he certainly bolstered a UNC frontcourt that has a decent amount of uncertainty heading into the year. He had a great chance to start at the five from day one.
When Fens originally committed to UNC, we broke down how that provided a boost for the Heels to compete with Duke's length in the frontcourt. With Fens now ineligible, that creates a major hole.
Duke Now Has Major Advantage in Frontcourt Over North Carolina
Last season with South Dakota, Fens averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. The seven-footer was bringing proven rim-protecting prowess to anchor a UNC defense that now has a clear hole at center.
North Carolina is bringing in international prospect Sayon Keita, who was a teammate of Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje with FC Barcelona. Keita could be one of the better shot-blockers in the ACC right away, but he is extremely raw as a two-way big man. Fens was an experienced presence who allowed Keita to likely come off the bench, creating a really nice defensive one-two punch down low.
Jarin Stevenson will almost definitely start at the four for UNC, and Malone and Co. also have 6'11" Greek prospect Alexandros Samodurov and 7'0" Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman coming in. However, there are no proven commodities at the center position in Chapel Hill.
As we have discussed throughout the offseason, the Blue Devils could have one of the best two-way frontcourt units in college basketball with 6'11" Patrick Ngongba, 7'2" Boumtje Boumtje, 7'0" Cameron Williams, and 6'9" Drew Scharnowski.
Fens brought a proven defensive anchor down low for the Tar Heels, and his potential absence this season creates more questions for UNC in the frontcourt. As North Carolina's big man unit is currently composed, Duke will have a major advantage in that department in both games this upcoming season.
Now, with all of the lawsuits and injunctions across college sports, who knows when Fens will definitively be deemed eligible or ineligible for the 2026-27 season. But for now, Duke has a huge advantage over its arch-rival in the paint on both ends of the floor.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine