Comparing Duke's and North Carolina's Projected Starting Lineups

Duke and North Carolina are in pretty different spots heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Coming off an Elite Eight appearance, Jon Scheyer built the deepest and one of the most complete rosters in college basketball, and Duke will enter the season as one of the favorites to cut down the nets in early April 2027. UNC is going through a head-coaching change and a ton of roster turnover.

However, Michael Malone did a pretty solid job building the Tar Heels' roster to be competitive in his first year with the program. Let's break down both squads' projected starting lineups by position.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG: Caleb Foster vs. Terrence Brown

This is a pretty difficult comparison to make, given that Foster and Brown are two completely different players.

Foster will seldom fill up the stat sheet, but he impacts winning in so many different ways. At 6'5", he's a fantastic perimeter defender and rebounding guard. He can score if needed, but will serve as the veteran floor general for this loaded Duke team rather than be the best player at any one thing.

The North Carolina native shot basically 40% from three last season on 3.0 attempts a night and could be one of the better outside shooters on this Duke team. However, Foster's role differs from that of Brown, who is probably the favorite to be the Heels' leading scorer in 2026-27.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown averaged nearly 20 points per game at Utah last season, along with 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals on 45.3% shooting from the field. It's hard to imagine his 15.4 shot attempts per game being that high in Chapel Hill, but the former Ute will probably be UNC's top scoring option.

Comparing the two doesn't really seem justified since they will play two different roles.

Winner: N/A

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SG: John Blackwell vs. Matt Able

John Blackwell is a career 44% shooter from the field and a 37% shooter from the perimeter, but will be the primary scoring option for the first time in his career. The 6'5" guard averaged 19 points per game last season on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three on 7.3 attempts per game.

Blackwell is the only proven efficient volume scorer on this Duke team, and the role he will play presents All-American potential. The former Badger will have the green light to get up 10 or more shots a game, and given his proven efficiency, he can be one of the top scorers in college basketball.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Able is an interesting case. He played more of a reserve role at NC State as a freshman, averaging 8.8 points in 21.7 minutes. However, he showed major flashes at the NBA Combine this spring.

Able will probably be one of UNC's best three-point shooters and top scorers overall. However, Blackwell's proven high-volume scoring ability surpasses Able's potential.

Winner: Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SF: Dame Sarr vs. Neoklis Avdalas

Both Sarr and Avdalas are two guys expected to make big-time leaps in their second seasons of college basketball.

Sarr was maybe Duke's best all-around defender last season, but the lack of a consistent three-point shot hindered his value on that side of the ball. The Italian wing averaged 6.4 points on 32.3% shooting from three on 3.5 attempts.

Heading into his sophomore year, Sarr will once again be a regular starter because of his elite defensive versatility at 6'8". If he can knock the three down at a consistent clip on decent volume, Sarr can jump into lottery conversations in the 2027 NBA Draft. He is turning into one of the biggest breakout candidates in the sport.

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) celebrates with fans after the game at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdalas is in a similar boat after transferring to Virginia Tech. The 6'9" guard showed flashes of high-level scoring and facilitating, but certainly has a ton of potential left. He averaged 12.1 points and 4.6 assists as a rookie with the Hokies.

Similar to the point guard battle, Sarr and Avdalas will play fairly different roles. I don't expect Sarr to be much of a playmaker, but his stellar defense will make him one of the most valuable Blue Devils.

Winner: Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PF: Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje vs. Jarin Stevenson

The starting four for Duke is still up in the air between freshmen Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Cameron Williams. At 7'2" and 250 pounds, Boumtje Boumtje possesses an established three-point shot, passing ability, and defensive versatility at his size.

Despite being 17 years old, the international prospect possesses too much skill already not to start. I think Boumtje Boumtje has the highest ceiling of any recruit Scheyer has had since he took over at Duke.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson was one of UNC's few rotation pieces to return this season, and in an era where continuity and experience are crucial in roster building, that was a huge retention for Malone.

Stevenson averaged 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while starting 25 games last season for North Carolina. Despite Boumtje Boumtje's potential, continuity matters, and Stevenson will be a big piece for the Heels.

Winner: North Carolina

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C: Patrick Ngongba vs. Cameron Fens

Patrick Ngongba probably would've been selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft but elected to return to Durham. The 6'11" center was Duke's biggest breakout candidate last season, averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a night.

Ngongba was one of the most underrated defenders in the country. He rated ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating at EvanMiya and will anchor a Duke defense that could be the best in college basketball.

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ladji Dembele (13) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fens is a fifth-year transfer from South Dakota who averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks a night last season. The seven-footer earned First Team All-Summit League and Summit League All-Defensive Team honors.

Fens is a solid defensive anchor for UNC, but Ngongba boasts more switchability on that end. Additionally, Fens is unproven at the high-major level.

Winner: Duke