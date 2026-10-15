How Duke's Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Hype Only Continuing To Grow

It only took one preseason game for Duke basketball freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje to start drawing serious attention.

The 7'1" international prospect was a fairly late addition to the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class, and although he will be 17 years old for the entire 2026-27 college basketball season, he could turn into one of Duke's best all-around players.

In a 102-62 scrimmage win over Belmont, Duke showed its elite depth, with 10 different guys scoring a bucket and seven different guys hitting a three. This comes with Caleb Foster (ankle) and Drew Scharnowski (knee) both missing with injuries. However, Boumtje Boumtje stood out early, and the college basketball world is noticing.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Named Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year

The ACC preseason poll and preseason awards were announced on Tuesday, and Duke was unsurprisingly the favorite to win the conference. Several Blue Devils, including Boumtje Boumtje, were featured on All-ACC Preseason teams, and Boumtje Boumtje was tabbed ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

John Blackwell and Patrick Ngongba were named to the Preseason All-ACC First Team, and Boumtje Boumtje was named to Second Team. Virginia's Thijs De Ridder was named Preseason ACC Player of the Year, but Blackwell finished second in the voting. Additionally, Boumtje Boumtje received a vote for that award.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) drives the ball during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje was named the league's Preseason Rookie of the Year, but Cameron Williams (4) and Deron Rippey Jr. (1) received votes for that accolade. Despite the rookie being 17 and playing just one scrimmage for the Blue Devils, Boumtje Boumtje is already regarded as one of the best players in the ACC.

The rookie caught attention after an extremely impressive showing in Duke's scrimmage victory over Belmont last week. Boumtje Boumtje tied the game-high in points with 19, along with seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from three-point range.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje's stat line is obviously extremely impressive, but what stood out immediately was how comfortable he looked in his first collegiate action. The seven-footer started for the Blue Devils and immediately got involved in various ways.

When he committed to Duke, Boumtje Boumtje was widely expected to be in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft, since he must spend at least two years in college basketball. However, his development looks rapid, and he could turn into one of head coach Jon Scheyer and Co.'s most impactful players in 2026-27.

I don't think Jon Scheyer has had a recruit with a higher ceiling than Boumtje Boumtje since he took over at Duke. https://t.co/mJWMDZ5ZtU — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) May 25, 2026

How Boumtje Boumtje Can Make an Impact in 2026-27

You don't have to watch much film to realize Boumtje Boumtje is a special prospect. A 7'1" big man with true guard skills and the skills of a big man don't come to college basketball all that often. Boumtje Boumtje proved he can shoot the three, pass at a high level, defend multiple positions, and create for himself on the international circuit this summer.

Now he enters Durham, and it doesn't seem like it will take the freshman much of a transition period before he gets acclimated to the college game. Against the Bruins, Boumtje Boumtje looked like one of the best players on the floor from the opening tip.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje can impact winning for the Blue Devils in many different ways. He brings big-time shot-blocking and rebounding that one would expect from a mobile seven-footer, along with the high-level offensive skills we just went over. Boumtje Boumtje will be a two-way force in college basketball, and it will probably be pretty difficult for Scheyer and his staff to keep him off the floor.

Boumtje Boumtje showed true star flashes in his first college action, and he might become one of the best players in the sport earlier than many anticipated. In some ways, he will be an extremely intriguing prospect to monitor, as he is already so gifted but also must spend at least two years in the college game. Given how he is viewed before his first season in college even begins, he will probably enter the 2027-28 campaign with very high expectations.

Scheyer has a special talent on his hands, and the Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year should be a big-time impact player for Duke this year.