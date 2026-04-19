Major Duke Basketball Transfer Target Schedules Visit
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Jon Scheyer has yet to land a transfer commitment, but he is not standing still.
With Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans both likely headed to the NBA, Duke has a pressing need for proven scoring in the backcourt. Scheyer has identified Wisconsin guard John Blackwell as one of the top targets in the portal, and the pursuit is now reaching a critical point. Blackwell has announced he will take an official visit to Duke on Monday. The urgency is real, however, because Louisville has also scheduled an official visit with Blackwell later in the week.
The Cardinals have arguably been the most aggressive program in this transfer portal window. Louisville has already secured commitments from Flory Bidunga (Kansas), Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), and Karter Knox (Arkansas). If Blackwell chooses Louisville over Duke, the Cardinals could enter next season as the clear favorite to win the ACC.
What Blackwell Would Bring to Duke
Blackwell spent three seasons in the Big Ten at Wisconsin, developing from a complementary freshman into one of the more productive scorers in the conference.
As a freshman, he averaged eight points per game in 18.5 minutes, showing promise without commanding a featured role. His sophomore season marked a significant step forward, as he averaged 15 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from three. This past season, Blackwell took another leap, averaging 19 points per game while improving his three-point shooting to 39 percent.
The trajectory of his development over three years is genuinely impressive.
He is also a quality defender. Blackwell averaged more than one steal per game this past season and has shown the versatility to guard point guards while holding his own when switched onto bigger players.
The Question Marks That Come With Him
For all of the positives, there is one persistent theme in Blackwell's career at Wisconsin that deserves honest examination. He has never been the primary scoring option on his team.
As a sophomore, his 15 points per game ranked second on the roster behind sixth-year senior John Tonje, who had transferred from Missouri. As a junior, his 19 points per game again ranked second, this time behind fifth-year senior Nick Boyd, who averaged more than 20 points per game after transferring from San Diego State. In both cases, Blackwell was a dynamic second option operating alongside a more experienced leading scorer. Duke would be asking him to step into a role entirely different.
That is not necessarily a disqualifying concern. Players frequently elevate when given a larger stage and greater responsibility. But it is a legitimate unknown, and Scheyer would be counting on Blackwell to produce as a first option on a team with NCAA Tournament aspirations.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.