Live Game Thread: Duke vs Georgia Tech
Kickoff is coming up soon at Wallace Wade Stadium as Duke (4-2, 3-0 ACC) looks to knock off No. 12 Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0) and make a statement within the ACC.
The Blue Devils had the past week off after traveling to California and decimating the Golden Bears, 45-21. Manny Diaz's team remains undefeated in conference play, but suffered two losses in non-conference play, including one at home to Illinois.
The Yellow Jackets have been pushed to the brink recently, escaping Wake Forest with a 30-29 win in their last road game. They are 6-0 to start the season for the first time since 2011.
A quick preview of Georgia Tech and live updates from the game can be found below. To read the biggest storylines for the matchup, click here.
Georgia Tech Preview
The Yellow Jackets have had the opportunity to move to 7-0 for the first time since 1966, when they started the year 9-0. Both of Georgia Tech's road trips this season, to Colorado and Wake Forest, have resulted in one-possession victories.
Quarterback Haynes King is the centerpiece of the offense, both in the air and on the ground. He leads the team in both categories since the Yellow Jackets utilize the option game in the backfield as good as anyone in the country. King has 440 yards rushing and nine touchdowns this season, so he will be a threat at any level.
As a matter of fact, any Yellow Jacket carrying the rock is a threat. They have had a rusher over 100 yards in every game this season and average 238 yards on the ground per game. The offense is putting up 36.7 points per game and will be tough to manage on third downs.
Georgia Tech has thrown the ball more in its past two games, but there isn't a clear leading receiver in the room. Isiah Canion leads the team with 245 yards and two scores, but both FIU transfer Eric Rivers and senior Malik Rutherford are over 200 receiving yards as well and have more catches than Canion.
Defensively, Georgia Tech is surrendering just 21 points per game, good for fourth in the conference. The Yellow Jackets have the conference's worst run defense, allowing 169.5 yards per game. Veteran linebacker Kyle Efford and safety Clayton Powell-Lee lead the team in tackles. Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle should have plenty of success against this front, especially in short-yardage spots.
The Yellow Jackets are a bit better against the pass, but Darian Mensah will be the best quarterback they have seen so far. They only allow 188.8 yards through the air per game, but they will be without their best player in the secondary, Ahmari Harvey. Mensah should be able to push the ball down the field to both Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown without Harvey patrolling the field.
Duke's running game has picked up in recent weeks, and that should continue in this one. Both defenses are solid, and given Georgia Tech's propensity to run as well, this could be a game with limited possessions. Duke's ability to generate pressure in the passing game and force turnovers probably gives them the edge defensively.