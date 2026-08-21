One Duke Football Position Battle That Might've Shifted This Week
In this story:
The Duke football program has several prominent position battles on the roster as the team gears up for the 2026 regular season.
After severe roster turnover completely shifted the program's 2026 expectations following the 2025 season, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff still have a lot to figure out on the roster.
On both sides of the ball, several position groups feel pretty wide open. The quarterback battle and wide receiver room as a whole are probably the most prominent, as is the secondary.
The Blue Devils' top two wideouts are generally expected to be Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas. However, the third starting receiver spot feels pretty up in the air.
Jaivon Solomon Might Have Created Some Separation in WR3 Battle
Young returners Jaivon Solomon, Jamien Little, and Jayden Moore are three of the strongest candidates to earn that third starting wide receiver position. Moore is the only one of that trio to have caught a pass in a game last season, as he notched seven total receptions for 42 yards.
However, it was the redshirt freshman Solomon who seemed to have possibly separated himself in the WR3 debate, as he turned heads in the Blue Devils' first scrimmage last week. Solomon caught three passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Duke totaled four receiving touchdowns, with Solomon accounting for half of them.
It's still obviously pretty early, and the Blue Devils will have a second scrimmage this weekend, but Solomon might have made an early push to earn a starting spot as a redshirt freshman in Durham.
Duke Offense Completely in Question
Even if Richardson and Nicholas are the top two receivers for the Blue Devils, the room as a whole is completely unproven. Richardson was fantastic throughout his four-year tenure at Penn, and Nicholas was the best receiver on a 1-11 49ers squad in 2025, but neither has done it at the Power Conference level.
Additionally, regardless of who wins the third starting wide receiver spot, that candidate will be unproven. The Blue Devils were the best offensive unit in the ACC last season, leading the league in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). Duke lost its top three receivers from that club, and these new faces and young returners will need to step up if the Blue Devils are going to be consistently productive on offense.
Beyond the receiver spots, the Blue Devils still seem to be far away from deciding on a starting quarterback. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan are battling it out for the role, but it doesn't seem like Diaz and Co. are in a rush to determine the team's starter.
Above all, this is a Duke offense with a ton of question marks heading into the season. OC Jonathan Brewer built the best offensive unit in the ACC a year ago, and now he is tasked with taking many new pieces to try to replicate that production as the Blue Devils look to defend their conference title crown.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine