One Duke Football Position Battle That Might've Shifted This Week

The Duke football program has several prominent position battles on the roster as the team gears up for the 2026 regular season.

After severe roster turnover completely shifted the program's 2026 expectations following the 2025 season, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff still have a lot to figure out on the roster.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On both sides of the ball, several position groups feel pretty wide open. The quarterback battle and wide receiver room as a whole are probably the most prominent, as is the secondary.

The Blue Devils' top two wideouts are generally expected to be Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas. However, the third starting receiver spot feels pretty up in the air.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) follows a blocker downfield during the first half against the North Carolina Tar at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaivon Solomon Might Have Created Some Separation in WR3 Battle

Young returners Jaivon Solomon, Jamien Little, and Jayden Moore are three of the strongest candidates to earn that third starting wide receiver position. Moore is the only one of that trio to have caught a pass in a game last season, as he notched seven total receptions for 42 yards.

However, it was the redshirt freshman Solomon who seemed to have possibly separated himself in the WR3 debate, as he turned heads in the Blue Devils' first scrimmage last week. Solomon caught three passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Duke totaled four receiving touchdowns, with Solomon accounting for half of them.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the football against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the first quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's still obviously pretty early, and the Blue Devils will have a second scrimmage this weekend, but Solomon might have made an early push to earn a starting spot as a redshirt freshman in Durham.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Offense Completely in Question

Even if Richardson and Nicholas are the top two receivers for the Blue Devils, the room as a whole is completely unproven. Richardson was fantastic throughout his four-year tenure at Penn, and Nicholas was the best receiver on a 1-11 49ers squad in 2025, but neither has done it at the Power Conference level.

Additionally, regardless of who wins the third starting wide receiver spot, that candidate will be unproven. The Blue Devils were the best offensive unit in the ACC last season, leading the league in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). Duke lost its top three receivers from that club, and these new faces and young returners will need to step up if the Blue Devils are going to be consistently productive on offense.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the receiver spots, the Blue Devils still seem to be far away from deciding on a starting quarterback. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan are battling it out for the role, but it doesn't seem like Diaz and Co. are in a rush to determine the team's starter.

Above all, this is a Duke offense with a ton of question marks heading into the season. OC Jonathan Brewer built the best offensive unit in the ACC a year ago, and now he is tasked with taking many new pieces to try to replicate that production as the Blue Devils look to defend their conference title crown.