Ranking Top 5 ACC Teams: Duke Basketball Biggest Threat Again

The Atlantic Coast Conference looks to be in its best position in any of the last few years.

This certainly looks like the deepest the league has been in a while, giving the Duke Blue Devils and other conference contenders a better chance to earn quality wins in league play.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has decimated the ACC recently, going 36-2 in conference play over the last two seasons and winning both regular-season and tournament titles. The path probably won't be as easy in 2026-27.

Let's break down the top five teams in the league heading into the year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Duke

Duke might have a tougher path to winning the league than in any of the last two years, but it's still clearly the best team in the ACC.

Jon Scheyer and his staff put together the deepest roster in college basketball, with a perfect mix of continuity, talent, and veteran experience.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke brought back four of its top six scorers from last year's team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, landed two big-time transfers in John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont), and secured one of the nation's best high school recruiting classes.

I think this is the most championship-ready team Scheyer has had since he became Duke's head coach.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Virginia

The Blue Devils' variable partner this season is Virginia, meaning they will take on the Cavaliers both on the road and at home. Ryan Odom had a fantastic first season at the helm, but this squad could be a legitimate Final Four contender.

Virginia is bringing back four of its top six scorers from last season: Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, and Johann Grunloh. Elijah Gertrude is also returning, who averaged 1.7 points in 6.2 minutes last season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De Ridder was the Hoos' leading scorer and rebounder last season at 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, earning First Team All-ACC honors. Mallory is also quietly becoming one of college basketball's bigger breakout candidates.

Odom also landed Arkansas State transfer Christian Harmon, who averaged 12.8 points and 2.5 assists per game last season on 39.1% shooting from the field.

Continuity is incredibly valuable in today's era of college basketball, and Virginia has it at a high level.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas calls a play during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Miami

Jai Lucas will make his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 1. After completely turning this program around in Year 1, Miami can easily contend at the top of the ACC in 2026-27.

Miami jumped into the top three after forward Malik Reneau was granted a fifth year of eligibility and will return to Coral Gables. Reneau was a First Team All-ACC selection last season and averaged 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds a night. The Canes also bring back Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen, two of their top six scorers from last season.

Lucas and Co. also added a few premier transfers, namely Acaden Lewis (Villanova), Somto Cyril (Georgia), and DeSean Goode (Robert Morris).

Louisville basketball's Pat Kelsey worked the sidelines as the Cardinals host the Jackson State Tigers at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. Louisville

Pat Kelsey once again put together one of the nation's best transfer portal classes, and the Cardinals are probably much more talented than Virginia and Miami. However, it's difficult to get really high on a team that's never played together.

Louisville is bringing in the No. 2 overall transfer portal class, per 247Sports. The group is headlined by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas transfer Karter Knox, Iowa transfer Alvaro Folgueiras, and North Carolina fifth-year transfer Seth Trimble. The Cards are also bringing in 5-star big man Obinna Ezekie Jr.

Louisville forward Flory Bidunga (40) during team practice on July 23, 2026 before a two-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas. The Cards finished 24-11 overall last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Again, Louisville is extremely talented, but the only key rotation player it got back from last season is Adrian Wooley, who averaged 8.7 points in 22.5 minutes. I think this Louisville squad is built much better than last season's, but they still haven't played a minute together.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the sideline during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. North Carolina

North Carolina is still probably a top-five team in the ACC heading into the year, but I've found myself getting lower on this group as the offseason has progressed.

After Hubert Davis was fired, Michael Malone had to build an entirely new roster. The Heels added talent in the portal with Terrence Brown (Utah), Matt Able (NC State), and Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech), but this backcourt doesn't fit great on paper for me.

VCU Rams forward Barry Evans (5) defends North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Additionally, UNC's frontcourt is a major question mark. Freshman Sayon Keita is incredibly raw with a ton of potential, and the same goes for Alexandros Samodurov. Jarin Stevenson is the lone key returning rotation piece, but after South Dakota transfer Cameron Fens was ruled ineligible to play in games this season, the frontcourt feels like a major question mark.

Malone was a great hire, and freshman Maximo Adams should be a real contributor, but I'm having a hard time getting behind how this roster fits in Chapel Hill.