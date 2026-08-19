Why Texas Tech Is Most Interesting Duke Non-Conference Opponent

The Duke Blue Devils will face several elite teams in the non-conference portion of their schedule this season. Head coach Jon Scheyer has made a grueling non-con slate a regularity for his teams since he took over in Durham.

Duke will take on at least four teams with a high chance of being ranked inside the top 10 of the preseason AP Poll. Originally, Texas Tech wasn't one of those candidates, but that might be changing.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Duke replaced its neutral-site contest with Michigan with the Red Raiders, they looked like one of the weaker high-major non-conference opponents the Blue Devils would take on. However, through fifth-year signings, that might not be the case anymore.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland in the second half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech Loading Up With Fifth-Year Signings

Texas Tech was an interesting roster to look at once it was announced Duke would face it at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21. After losing key pieces like LeJuan Watts and Christian Anderson, as well as JT Toppin's health remaining uncertain due to a torn ACL he suffered in February, a lot was in question.

However, Grant McCasland has rebuilt through fifth-year signings, and there's a chance that Texas Tech could be one of the best offensive teams in the sport if it holds up.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Texas Tech brought back former star forward Darrion Williams, who spent two seasons with the Red Raiders before transferring to NC State for the 2025-26 campaign.

In 2024-25, Williams averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals a night for the Red Raiders on 43.9% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three-point range on 4.1 attempts per game. He earned First Team All-Big 12 honors and helped TTU reach the Elite Eight in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; (Editors note: obscene gesture) NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) reacts in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, McCasland is using the class-wide eligibility ruling to his advantage even more, as it was reported on Monday that the Red Raiders are bringing back Donovan Atwell for his fifth season, one of the most productive offensive pieces for the program last season.

In 2025-26, Atwell averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds a night on 46.3% shooting from the field and 45.8% shooting from the perimeter on a wild 8.4 attempts a game. Atwell finished second in the Big 12 last season in made threes (130) and three-point percentage.

As is the case with all of these fifth-year signings, Atwell and Williams' returns to Lubbock should be taken with a grain of salt.

Texas Tech’s Donovan Atwell reacts after competing Friday, April 3, 2026, during the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech Could Be Elite Offensively

As we just mentioned, it's important to take these fifth-year signings with a grain of salt, as it's unclear whether many of these new portal talents will actually be eligible to play in 2026-27. Nonetheless, if Texas Tech keeps Atwell and Williams, and if Toppin comes back healthy, it could be one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the sport.

Williams, Atwell, and Toppin's production is already proven. If the trio is in Lubbock and healthy, it will be one of the most productive in college basketball. However, the Red Raiders also have some newcomers who can provide an additional offensive spark.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn comes over from UNLV after averaging 20.7 points per game last season on 49.7% shooting from the field and 41.4% shooting from the perimeter on 7.0 attempts. Cruz Davis comes over from Hofstra after averaging 20.1 points per game on 44% shooting from the floor and 40% from three on 5.9 attempts. Williams and Atwell both shot over 40% from three last season on 5.8 and 8.4 attempts per game, respectively.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) throws a pass around Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) to teammate Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this Red Raiders roster holds up, it will be extremely dangerous. Duke and Texas Tech could be in for another marquee battle on Dec. 21 at MSG. However, what makes it so interesting is that this roster could drastically change over the next few days or weeks.

As of now, it's unclear which of these fifth-year transfers will actually be able to play this season. So, at this moment, Texas Tech probably has a top-10 roster in college basketball. But at any time, that could be wiped away, and we could be right back to square one, wondering what the Red Raiders will be in 2026-27.

Whenever an ultimate decision is made on many of these fifth-year players, it will have major implications for McCasland's club.