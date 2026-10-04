3 Duke Non-Con Opponents To Monitor Amid Eligibility Limbo

We are just about a month away from the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season, and many head coaches still don't know whether some of their players will be eligible.

The NCAA is fighting back against a barrage of rulings involving players who finished their fourth season of eligibility this spring and are now seeking a fifth year, stemming from the NCAA's approval of the new age-based eligibility model.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Duke basketball program itself isn't in eligibility limbo with any of its players, but several of its non-conference and ACC opponents are, and some of these moves could drastically change the ceilings of some teams the Blue Devils will face this season.

Here are three Duke non-conference opponents to monitor amid this eligibility chaos.

Texas Tech's Donovan Atwell (12) and Darrion Williams look on during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech

Texas Tech might have as much riding on these fifth-year rulings as any team in college basketball. The Red Raiders are trying to get Darrion Williams , Donovan Atwell, and Jamichael Stillwell for this season. If all three are ultimately eligible, Texas Tech is probably a top-10 team in the sport heading into the year. If none are, it's probably a fringe top-25 squad.

Williams transferred to NC State last offseason after spending two years in Lubbock from 2023-25. In the 2024-25 campaign, the 6'6" forward averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals a game on 43.9% shooting from the field. Williams was a First Team All-Big 12 selection and helped lead the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight.

Texas Tech's Darrion Williams goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Atwell was one of the best shooters in the country last season. He averaged 13.5 points per game on 45.8% shooting from the perimeter on 8.4 attempts per game. Atwell ranked second in the Big 12 in three-point percentage and in threes made (130).

Stillwell is a transfer from UCF who averaged 11.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals a game last season on 50.4% shooting from the floor.

Texas Tech's Donovan Atwell goes through a drill during basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams recently received a temporary injunction in Texas, along with other hopeful fifth-year players. A Lubbock County Judge granted Atwell a TRO, but he has an injunction hearing scheduled for Oct. 15. Stillwell is currently ineligible after a preliminary injunction granted in Georgia was stayed.

It's almost pointless to note whether players are eligible right now, as literally anything can change at any time. Still, TTU has a lot riding on these fifth-year signings.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) shoots a lay up as Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida

Florida has only one key player in the midst of this fifth-year chaos, but he's one who could boost the Gators from arguably the best team in the country heading into the year to the undisputed best.

Veteran guard Denzel Aberdeen was recently granted a temporary injunction in Florida, making him eligible for the 2026-27 season. If this result holds, that would be a massive pickup for Todd Golden.

Feb 7, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aberdeen spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the Gators before transferring to Kentucky last season. He was a key piece of the Gators' 2025 National Championship run, averaging 7.7 points and 1.4 assists per game.

Aberdeen had previously been seeking a waiver to play this season, dating back to his freshman year at UF, when he averaged 3.4 minutes per game across 12 appearances. Aberdeen is now eligible (for now) to suit up for the Gators.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few answers questions during a press conference before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga

Similar to Texas Tech, Gonzaga's ceiling could completely change if its fifth-year guys are ultimately able to play in 2026-27.

Arguably Gonzaga's biggest fifth-year addition was former Dayton guard Javon Bennett. Bennett averaged 15.8 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals a night last season on 39.5% shooting from the field.

Mar 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) handles the ball against Saint Louis Billikens guard Dion Brown (13) during the second half in an Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Semifinal game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bennett was a massive addition in the backcourt after Mario Saint-Supery, a rising Zags sophomore who was looked at as one of the bigger breakout candidates in college basketball, suddenly left the program to sign a multi-year deal with Valencia in the EuroLeague in his home country of Spain.

Few has also landed commitments from Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State) and Xaivian Lee (Florida). Wiggins was one of the better three-point shooters in the ACC last season, averaging 13.3 points per game on 38.7% shooting from three on 5.8 attempts.

Javon Bennett now ineligible for Gonzaga.



Zags could be one of #Duke's toughest non-con opponents if Bennett, Chauncey Wiggins, and Xaivian Lee are all ultimately eligible for the 2026-27 season.



Duke faces Gonzaga on Feb. 20 in Detroit. https://t.co/AK7PD5386h — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) October 2, 2026

Lee was another premier addition to further bolster the Bulldogs' backcourt. The Princeton transfer spent last season with Florida, averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 assists a game.

A couple of days ago, the First District Court of Appeals reversed an injunction ruling in Ohio, making Bennett still ineligible for this season. Wiggins was also part of the case in Georgia, so he is currently ineligible as well. Lee is currently eligible under a TRO in California, but the second hearing in that case is scheduled for Oct. 20.

The Zags could be a top-15 team in the country if Bennett, Lee, and Wiggins are all eligible. However, it's still unclear whether all this chaos will be settled by the time the regular season starts.