Duke Fighting to Hold On to E-Commit vs. SEC Power
The Blue Devils still have an outside shot to reach the ACC title game this season, following a chaotic week in the ACC. Duke didn't have to take the field for any of it, taking their second bye in three weeks.
Duke has grown from just a basketball school to a legitimate threat on the football field quickly, through a few coaching staffs with great recruiting chops, and some help through the transfer portal in the new NIL world.
This season has seen a few of Duke's big recruiting wins shine. True freshman running back Nate Sheppard has been a revelation, jumping from a three-star recruit to the team's leading rusher in a competitive backfield. Linebacker Elliott Schaper also made the most of his limited action this season against Cal, leading the team with 12 tackles, two sacks, and a pick.
Where the Blue Devils really shined was the transfer portal. Manny Diaz brought in nine transfers, all of whom have made big contributions on both sides of the ball.
Perhaps no transfer around the country has made a bigger impact than Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, who has thrown for 2,211 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Recruiting has been the gateway to success for Duke, as it is for most programs. One of Diaz's defensive commits for the upcoming 2026 class, however, has been rising in popularity, and now the Blue Devils will need to play some serious defense to hold on.
Duke Edge Commit Dane Bathurst Receives Vanderbilt Offer
Dane Bathurst, an edge rusher from Carmel, Indiana, committed to the Blue Devils in February and later visited the program in Durham in May. Diaz got in on Bathurst early and won the commitment over programs like Purdue, Louisville, and South Florida.
Bathurst has had an excellent senior season, racking up 58 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and six sacks in Indiana. The three-star recruit's explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and dominant play up front have earned him some more looks from other programs around the country.
One of those programs is Vanderbilt, which offered Bathurst on Oct. 15 and hosted him for a visit on Saturday for the Commodores' win over Missouri.
Vanderbilt has become a national story over the past year, as coach Clark Lea has flipped his alma mater from the SEC doormat to a legitimate contender. The Commodores are the first team to issue an initial offer to Bathurst during the season, while Purdue made a new offer as well.
The growth at Vanderbilt has many similarities to Duke. Both are well-respected academic institutions with historic success in other sports (baseball for Vanderbilt, basketball for Duke), and now are overseeing a rise in production on the gridiron.
The Blue Devils will need to work overtime to keep Bathurst as his recruitment continues to pick up speed. He is one of 17 recruits committed to Duke's 2026 class so far, which is currently ranked No. 14 in the ACC according to 247Sports.
With how similar both programs are, and the schools that may join the race soon, it's important for Diaz and defensive ends coach Harland Bower get Bathurst on campus as much as possible and continue to strengthen that relationship.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.