Position Battles That Could Decide Matchup vs Clemson
A rivalry is renewed this week as Duke travels to Clemson for a must-win game to remain in the ACC race.
Both teams come off their bye weeks with some frustration. The Blue Devils let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers against undefeated Georgia Tech, while the Tigers are just 3-4 this season despite having national championship hopes at the start of the year.
In a game like this, records can be set aside because of the talent of the two rosters and the history between these programs on the field. While Duke hasn't had much luck against Clemson historically, the Blue Devils won the most recent matchup in 2023, signaling the growth of the Duke program and the faults of Clemson.
On Saturday, the big battle will come between Duke's high-powered offense and Clemson's talented, yet underachieving defense. Manny Diaz is going to let Darian Mensah turn it loose once again through the air, which he has done so well this season. Diaz doesn't know who to expect under center for the Tigers yet, but the Duke defense has to be focused on the ball.
It's a big game for both sides for two very different reasons. It's another one that could come down to the end, or just one or two plays swinging the outcome. Here are three matchups we're watching on Saturday.
Cooper Barkate vs Avieon Terrell
This is probably the best good-on-good matchup in the game. Barkate has been a revelation for the Blue Devils this season. The Harvard transfer leads the team with 39 catches, 647 yards and four touchdowns and is coming off a career day against the Yellow Jackets.
Terrell, the brother of former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons corner A.J. Terrell, will be the best Barkate has seen this season. He is the only player in the country responsible for at least seven passes defended and three forced fumbles. Terrell also has one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 28 tackles.
The Clemson corner was also recently named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, annually presented to the nation's top defensive back.
The Tigers do a good job of mixing coverages, splitting the field between man and zone and running some zone blitzes. Terrell is a bit of a wildcard, however, as Clemson will sometimes have him follow receivers and stay locked up in man.
Given Barkate's 172-yard outburst against Georgia Tech, that might be a wise move on Saturday. The senior receiver is Mensah's favorite target and gets the offense into a rhythm from the jump by separating beyond the numbers. Barkate is going to have to find a way to beat Terrell for the Blue Devils to control the game.
Duke Linebackers vs Clemson QBs
As of now, this is vague because we don't know yet who will start at quarterback for the Tigers. Coach Dabo Swinney did give an optimistic update for quarterback Cade Klubnik to return on Saturday from an ankle injury, but we may not know for sure until Saturday.
Christopher Vizzina filled in under center against SMU and shined, topping 300 yards in the air and tossing three touchdowns. Duke defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke has taken notice of both quarterbacks and has the Blue Devils prepared for either scenario.
A big part of the defensive game plan will once again rely heavily on the play of the Blue Devils at the second level. Tre Freeman and Kendall Johnson should be closer to fully healthy after the bye week and after returning against Georgia Tech. Luke Mergott and Jaiden Francois will also play a big role in the group's rotation.
Both Klubnik and Vizzina are threats with their legs. Clemson does call designed QB runs somewhat frequently in short-yardage spots where the Tigers need to move the chains, and they also are good at bouncing to the edge and finding space.
The linebackers to really watch are Freeman and Francois. Both have the athleticism to keep up with either quarterback outside of the pocket, and both can find themselves in coverage over the middle on short throws. Swinney likes to attack the middle of the field, and Duke has struggled to defend their recently.
Darian Mensah vs Clemson Secondary
One quarterback who is surely taking the field is Mensah. The Tulane transfer has become one of the nation's best quarterbacks in his first season in Durham.
The Blue Devils rank third in the ACC in total offense (463.3 yards per game) and first in offensive passing efficiency. They also rank fourth in the nation with 319 yards per game through the air.
Mensah will still be tested this week against a Clemson defense that has the tools to cause problems for him, even if they haven't quite done it yet this season. Mensah has only thrown two interceptions, but the Tigers have some hawks to be worried about.
Ricardo Jones leads Clemson with three picks this season. Terrell is always glued to the top target and Ashton Hampton has been just as good on the opposite side of the field with four pass deflections.
The Duke passing game has been explosive, but they will need to be extra careful this week against an experienced defense. Mensah will face a lot of disguised looks where pressure will come from a safety or corner coming up to the line.
Clemson does a good job of hiding it, so Mensah will need to be smart. Otherwise, Duke's entire offensive game plan could be thrown off course.
