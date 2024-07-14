Duke Basketball Coach Sits Next to John Calipari for No. 1 Prospect
Duke basketball associate head coach Chris Carrawell and new Arkansas recruiting wizard John Calipari are both talkative guys.
There's no word as to which of the two decided to sit next to the other for their courtside view in the Riverview Activities Center at Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday afternoon. But there's no doubt that they were on hand for the same reason, that being five-star point guard Brandon McCoy Jr., the No. 1 prospect on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound phenom, a rising junior at St. John Bosco High School (Calif.), hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer just yet. That said, neither has anyone else in his class; furthermore, the staff in Durham, including third-year head coach Jon Scheyer, has attended seemingly at least one McCoy show in every grassroots or USA Basketball event he's played in the past few months.
And in front of Carrawell, Calipari, and countless suitors packed along one sideline and both baselines, McCoy shined again. Despite playing up a grade in EYBL showcases this year, the 16-year-old helped lead Arizona Unity to a 57-53 victory in their Peach Jam Pool A opener, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, one steal, and one block while shooting 5-for-11 from the field across his team-high 27 minutes on the floor.
Surely, McCoy gave Carrawell plenty to talk about whenever he reported back to Scheyer and his fellow Duke basketball assistants.
Chances are Scheyer pops by to see McCoy at least once in the coming days.
Perhaps it'll be as soon as 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday when Arizona Unity faces Nightrydas Elite, featuring three prime 2025 Blue Devil targets in Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson and the Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star twins in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.