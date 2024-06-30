Duke Basketball Watches Five-Star Wing in Istanbul
Caleb Holt has applied the "dream offer" label to a potential pursuit by the UNC basketball staff. Despite the Buckhorn High School (Ala.) forward's apparent adoration for the rival Tar Heels, the Duke basketball recruiters have been expressing considerable interest in his recruitment of late, and they've been tracking the athletic five-star's development since last summer.
The Blue Devils reached out to Holt, who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, shortly after the start of the 2026 cycle's initial open-contact period on June 15.
And their displays of interest included Duke's check-in at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul on Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Holt told HS Top Recruits. Kansas, Auburn, Baylor, Houston, and Alabama were also on hand for him, per the report.
Across only 15 minutes off the bench for the USA Basketball U17 National Team in a 124-49 Group B win over Guinea, the 16-year-old Holt tallied 18 points while shooting 6-for-8 from the field, 2-for-4 beyond the arc, and 4-for-4 at the charity stripe. He added three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the blowout, exhibiting his versatility on the international stage.
Caleb Holt, a beyond-his-years playmaker and lethal scorer from all three levels, has already reeled in more than a dozen offers.
That list doesn't include the Blue Devils. But it's worth pointing out that third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has yet to officially enter the fray for any 2026 talents.
Perhaps Holt will soon become the first.