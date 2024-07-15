Duke Basketball Legend's Twins Defeat Son of LeBron James
One of the most jam-packed games of July's first live recruiting period over the weekend took place between Nightrydas Elite and Arizona Unity at the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Sunday afternoon. Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had a courtside seat to watch a few targets.
Two of those targets were the reason that 2001 Blue Devil national champion Carlos Boozer was in the crowd.
Speaking of the Boozer twins, five-star forward Cameron Boozer, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, led the way for Nightrydas Elite in their 75-59 victory. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound phenom delivered a game-high 26 points, adding seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal while shooting 7-for-11 from the field, 2-for-4 beyond the arc, and a momentum-sealing 10-for-10 at the charity stripe.
As for his brother, Nightrydas Elite teammate, and fellow Columbus High School (Fla.) standout, five-star guard Cayden Boozer totaled nine points and a game-high five assists.
The matchup featured another 2025 Duke basketball target in Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson and a potential 2026 Blue Devil target in St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr.
Wilson, starring alongside the Boozer twins for Nightrydas Elite, finished with 14 points, nine boards, three steals, and two blocks. McCoy tallied 19 points, five rebounds, and four dimes for Arizona Unity, but the 16-year-old, playing up a year in EYBL action, committed five turnovers in the loss.
Jon Scheyer was also in attendance the previous night for Nightrydas Elite's bout against Team Strive For Greatness, featuring one longtime 2025 Blue Devil offer holder in Roosevelt High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brayden Burries.
Another attraction in that contest was the second son of Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James in Burries' teammate, Bryce James, who is a three-star 2025 guard at Sierra Canyon School (Calif.) and the younger brother of recently drafted Lakers guard Bronny James.
Nightrydas Elite also prevailed in that outing, 79-61, largely fueled by the combined 50 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists from Caleb Wilson and the Boozer twins.
Burries posted 13 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. James, whose only reported offers are from Ohio State and Duquesne, chipped in 12 points and two boards.