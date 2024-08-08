Duke Basketball Named 'Presumed Leader' for One Boozer Twin
Back in November, not long after wrapping up his official visit in Durham, Columbus High School (Fla.) forward and longtime Duke basketball recruiting target Cameron Boozer told the media that he might decide on his college destination around the time his senior year begins.
Fast forward to August. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound five-star, a beyond-his-years talent who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is the son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer, still hasn't named finalists. Nor has he revealed which school will get the "one more visit" he teased earlier this summer.
Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils, who extended an offer to the coveted prep way back in May 2022, haven't let off the gas in the high-profile battle. In fact, although official predictions remain nonexistent, many insiders still view Duke as the program to beat despite the fact Cameron Boozer has assured folks time and again that his father's legacy there by no means guarantees he'll follow in his footsteps.
One such insider is Rivals' Rob Cassidy. On Thursday, he weighed in on where things stand in the Cameron Boozer sweepstakes and placed the "presumed leader" tag on Duke:
"Miami has managed to make things interesting here, seeing as the Hurricanes' Coral Gables campus sits roughly five miles away from Boozer’s Pinecrest home. Arkansas also made a late overture after hiring John Calipari, who cannot be ruled out totally...It’s very much a believe-it-when-I-see-it situation when it comes to Boozer choosing any program other than his famous father’s alma mater — a program that has gotten nearly whatever it wants on the recruiting trail in recent years."
Cassidy didn't mention the recruitment of Cameron Boozer's twin brother and teammate in five-star Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard who boasts a No. 19 overall composite ranking in the cycle.
Most insiders foresee a package deal wherever they land, but neither prospect has ruled out the possibility of going their separate ways at the next level.
In light of Utah Prep five-star forward and top-ranked rising senior AJ Dybantsa not including the Duke basketball suitors among his seven finalists last week, Cameron Boozer is the highest-ranked talent on the Blue Devils' active 2025 wishlist.