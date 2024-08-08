Kentucky Makes Move for Longtime Duke Basketball Target
Nate Ament visited the Duke basketball program last September and picked up an offer from Jon Scheyer before he left campus. But that was just an unofficial visit.
Thus far, the Highland School (Va.) smooth forward hasn't taken any official visits in his recruitment. As of Wednesday night, though, Ament has scheduled his first. And it's not a return trip to Durham.
No, according to a report from On3's Jacob Polacheck, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star has locked in an official visit to Kentucky beginning Aug. 28.
It's worth noting that Ament, who has climbed 11 spots on the 247Sports 2025 Composite since landing on the Duke basketball wishlist and now sits at No. 13 overall among his peers, has held an offer from Kentucky for less than two months.
Polacheck added that the beyond-his-years talent, currently boasting roughly 30 offers and with every blueblood in hot pursuit, is unlikely to choose a winner before the early signing period in November. He's yet to name finalists, and no picks have popped up in the 247Sports Crystal Ball, On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, or Rivals FutureCast.
In July, Nate Ament informed League Ready that several schools are in the group contacting him the most, listing Duke, Kentucky, UNC, UConn, Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisville, and Indiana.