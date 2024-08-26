Duke Basketball Target Says ACC School 'Set Standard Really High'
Duke basketball is still looking for its first 2025 pledge. On that note, there's no doubt that Jon Scheyer and his staff have a shot at landing Shelton Henderson later this fall. In order to do so, though, they'll likely have to outdo Louisville when the Blue Devils host the 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward out of Bellaire High School (Texas) in early October.
"They definitely for the first visit set the standard really high and showed me a lot of really good things," Henderson explained to 247Sports' Jody Demling following his official visit with the Cardinals over the weekend . "They made it hard for the other schools that I am going to visit. They did a great job...
"The visit was just really good. I really, really enjoyed myself, and they treated me like family."
Demling noted that the four-star prospect, sitting at No. 25 overall and No. 2 among Texas talents on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, "has been one of the top targets for the Louisville staff since Pat Kelsey was hired back in late March." He added that the Cardinals staff "didn't miss a game of Henderson's during the live recruiting periods this spring and summer."
That said, the Duke basketball recruiters have also been in hot pursuit ever since extending an offer to Henderson in early June.
They'll get their chance to impress him in person the same weekend as Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 4.
In addition to Louisville and Duke — the two presumed frontrunners in the eyes of some national recruiting insiders — Shelton Henderson has scheduled visits to the other four finalists he named a few weeks ago. He'll arrive at Texas Tech on Sept. 13, Houston on Sept. 20, Texas on Sept. 27, and LSU on Oct. 11.