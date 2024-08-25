Finnish Forward Set to Tour Duke Basketball Program in September
Within the span of a week in late July, Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen added offers from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and two other bluebloods in UNC and Kentucky. That nugget alone suggests the 6-foot-10, 185-pound Finnish four-star remains considerably underrated at No. 68 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Now, there's evidence of significant mutual interest between Muurinen and at least two of those new blueblood suitors.
On Sunday, Muurinen told HS Top Recruits that he has scheduled three visits in his recruitment: to Utah beginning on Sept. 7, Kentucky on Sept. 14, and Duke on Sept. 27.
In the eyes of Baller IQ national basketball scout and recruiting analyst Jay Frye, Miikka Muurinen "is undoubtedly the top long-term prospect in the 2026 class":
He's one of only three Duke basketball offer recipients on the 2026 trail thus far, joining Paul VI Catholic (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. and St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr.
Speaking of Jordan Smith Jr., a teammate last season to a pair of current Duke basketball freshmen in guard Darren Harris and center Patrick Ngongba II, he's also locked in a visit with the Blue Devils for the last weekend of September.